Isabelle Schmitz was so tired she could barely stand when she crossed the finish line at the Class AA State Girls Cross-Country Championship in St. Olaf. But it was well worth the work as her effort paid off with the ultimate prize — a first-place state medal.
“I am thrilled to be state champion,” Schmitz said. “There was so much going through my mind, but, as funny as it sounds, I was determined to stay calm. I know that in the past my nerves have gotten the best of me and I ended up running poorly. So I knew that it was just another race, another 5K.”
Schmitz is just the second Hutchinson girls cross-country runner to win a state title and the first since Kasandra Hendricks won in 1999. In two previous trips to state Schmitz took 22nd place as a seventh-grader and 17th place as an eighth-grader.
“I was exhausted, I was light-headed, I gave it everything I had,” Schmitz said of the race. “There was nothing left when I crossed that finish line.”
Ahead of the race, Schmitz admitted she had some nerves. Although she was ranked No. 1 going into the meet, she also knew she’d be facing the best competition she’d see all year.
Although her plan was to start out fast and force others to keep up with her, to Schmitz’s surprise another top runner had the same idea. Albany’s Olivia Goebel broke out from the pack early with Schmitz, and from then on it was a two-girl race at the front.
Schmitz and Goebel ran shoulder to shoulder for most of the race. Within the first mile the pair had taken an 11-second lead ahead of the rest of the runners, and by the second mile their lead had grown to 34 seconds.
“With the first mile I had intended to start a little slower, but Olivia was pushing the pace and I didn’t want to let her go early in the race,” Schmitz said. “So we crossed the first mile a little faster than I was expecting.
“With the rest of the race, I stuck with her and with about 1 mile to go, she started to make a move,” Schmitz continued. “I expected it, I saw it coming, I stayed calm and pushed it really hard.”
In the last mile, Schmitz began to break away and finished with a time of 17:59.44, eight seconds ahead of her rival and 45 seconds ahead of the third-place runner.
With her first state title under her belt, Schmitz couldn’t help but start thinking about next year. She and Goebel are both sophomores, which means their new rivalry could be reignited over the next two years.
“I know that she will want the state championship in the future, so we will see each other again and compete again,” Schmitz said. “And I’m looking forward to it. Today was a lot of fun.”