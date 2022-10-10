Isabelle Schmitz just keeps winning.
The Hutchinson junior has proven to be in a class by herself in virtually every cross country meet this season, and the Litchfield Invitational last week was no exception.
Schmitz raced to the front of the pack as soon as the gun sounded, and she continued to lengthen her lead throughout the 5-kilometer course.
Schmitz, the defending Class AA state champion, finished with a time of 18:07.2 – more than a minute ahead of runner-up Vivienne Larson of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, who finished in 19:19.3.
Annandale won the meet with 87 points.
With just four finishers, Hutchinson did not post a team score. However, Madison Wester finished 31st in the 105-runner field with a time of 21:23.3. Kiera Ziemer finished in 23:05.6 to take 67th, and Bre Stansbury was 92nd in 24:33.3.
Hutchinson’s boys finished 14th in a 20-team field, with Tyson Farley leading the way. Farley, a senior, finished just outside the top 10 in the 138-runner field. His time of 17:01.6 was good for 11th place, less than a second behind 10th-place finisher Drew Houtari of Delano, who finished in 17:00.1.
Junior Riley Yerks finished in 19:06, good for 79th, while Adam Rickertsen was 108th, Owen Schmalz 117th and Keegan Dennis 118th.
Delano won the boys meet with 52 points. Hutchinson finished with 420.