As the pace quickens toward the start of the fall sports schedule, so does training for the Hutchinson boys and girls cross country teams. The Tigers are preparing to hit the ground running — literally — when the gun sounds on their first meet Wednesday.
“It’s 10 weeks of grinding for cross country, so it seems like a long time,” senior Ben Becker said, “but you don’t have much time to really buildup. You have to work hard every single practice.”
When that first meet begins, there will be a slew of new faces on the varsity boys team for fans to follow. The Tigers return just two of their top 10 boys runners from last year, leaving big shoes to fill for the younger runners.
“A lot of that depth that we had last year, we don’t have this year,” head coach Michael Reponen said. “But I think it’s kind of a good change maybe for some of these guys, because … for a long time they’ve just kind of been, ‘Oh, I’m the younger guy on the team, and those are the varsity guys.’ And now they’re the varsity guys. So they’re kind of getting that new role on the team of fighting for varsity spots.”
Becker and Gabe Stassen are team captains and the lone varsity returners from last year. After that, it’s new names and faces that will be making an impact. Some of the athletes Reponen expects to compete for varsity roles are Austin Hagen, Austin Dean, Micah Schmitz, Cameron Wagner, Tanner Sperl and Porter Dennis.
“I’ve definitely seen some of their mentality change in practice, and their attitude toward running and stuff has really improved,” Reponen said. “It’ll be kind of new faces on varsity, but they’re a good group of guys that really work hard. It’s going to be fun to see what they do this season.”
With a large group of upcoming varsity runners, Becker and Stassen are presented with a unique leadership opportunity.
“(We) just try to keep them motivated to run with us,” Stassen said, “or just trying to work for all of us as a team, to put the team first … just to make us better throughout the season.”
Last year, Hutch finished eighth out of 16 teams at the Section 2AA championship, with Buffalo and Willmar taking the top two spots. Willmar is now out of the section, while St. Peter jumped up a class and joined the section this fall. Jordan, a future Wright County Conference school, also joined the section.
The Hutchinson boys were also edged in the Wright County Conference East Championship last year, finishing runner-up to Waconia. Becker finished sixth at that meet, and he thinks that there’s potential for the Tigers to make some noise in conference this season.
“I feel we can still have a very strong team,” Becker said. “It’s going to be probably a challenge to start the year, but I feel like once the end of the season starts coming along, then I think we can build a good team. Probably no one in our conference is expecting anything from us. So if we can build a good team and maybe surprise them like we were surprised last year, we can pull a championship out.”
Girls team brings back depth and talent
While the Hutchinson boys are working to see who will make an impact, the girls team has the luxury of returning a large portion of its lineup. The Tigers have five of their top seven runners back from last year, providing them with more depth than has been the norm in recent years.
“We’ve always seen (that) the boys had the numbers, they had the depth, the top runners, and now we’re kind of seeing a little bit of a switch where the girls kind of have a little bit more of the depth, the top runners,” Reponen said.
The top returner is eighth-grader Isabelle Schmitz, who started last year running middle school races and ended the year with a 22nd-place finish at the Class 2A state meet.
“It’ll be interesting this year, because last year … I don’t think a lot of people knew her,” Reponen said.
“I think this year she’s kind of going to have a target on her back. Everyone will know who she is,” he added. “I think that’s good for her. She’s really developed as a runner, even though she’s only in eighth grade. You’ve seen since the time she was in sixth grade to where she is now, she’s really come a long ways, and just really understanding the strategy, the stuff that people don’t really think about.”
Schmitz was second at the WCC East meet and fourth at the section meet. She leads a group that includes new addition Morgan Dean, a varsity track and field veteran who is taking her running skills off road.
“She, at our time trial, was our No. 2 runner,” Reponen said. “She ran with Bella Conn, who was one of our top runners last year, so looking to see really good things out of those girls.”
Conn, Lydia Gross, Addie Plath and Anna Farley lead the team as captains this season and are optimistic with how the group has gelled together.
“I’m just excited for the team because I feel like we’re going to have a lot of unity this year,” Gross said. “I’m excited for how everyone is going to work together.”
That chemistry was formed over many practices in their years together, which can be a key for team success.
“I think a lot is working together, pushing each other in workouts and stuff to make sure that we’re doing it as a team,” Plath said. “There isn’t just one person who’s doing everything.”
Hutch was fifth at the conference meet last year and finished 12th as a team at sections. Hutchinson will be without several girls this fall who are sitting out due to injury. Maddy Steintle, Haley Conn and Katy Sperl will all be helping with the team, but won’t be competing for the Tigers. Even so, Reponen feels good about how the Tigers stack up.
“I think this is one of our better girls teams that we’ve had in the last few years,” he said.