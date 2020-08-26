Ben Becker and Gabe Stassen were the Hutchinson boys cross-country team’s top two runners last season, earning all-conference honors in the Wright County Conference East. Despite the seniors’ efforts, the team still struggled, finishing fifth in the conference out of six teams and 13th out of 16 in the section. The team remains young as Micah Schmitz will be the only senior on the squad, and head coach Mike Reponen sees that they can still go younger.
“We’re kind of looking at some of our ninth-graders,” he said. “They’ve been doing really well when they were in middle school, and they’d run 5Ks here and there, and I was always impressed with how they did. So I think they have a good shot of being on varsity this year.”
Juniors Mason Getz and Cameron Wagner have stepped up to take on bigger leadership roles this season, according to Reponen. Getz was an all-conference honorable mention last season, so he is looking to be the team’s top runner this year. Wagner has been on the team since he was in middle school, now Reponen is looking to him to be one of the top runners as well.
“It’s been fun to see those guys when they were little middle school kids that were quieter,” Reponen said. “Now that they’re the older kids, it’s fun to see them grow into that leadership role.”
This season will be vastly different for cross-country. Along with fewer fans allowed at meets, races have been limited to either two or three teams, and only within a team’s conference. A lot of the goal in racing sports is to work your way up through the season to be at your physically best at the conference, section and potentially state meets. You are still running against the clock, but for the overall team standings, passing people in the final half-mile is critical. That dynamic is somewhat lost.
“It’s going to be much more spread out, you’re not going to always have that head-to-head competition,” Reponen said.
With the postseason in flux, the goal is to control the things that only the team can control ,and improve from last season.
“We might not have an actual final meet like we’ve had in the past,” Reponen said. “It might just be about what’s our goal time? What do you want to be able to run a 5K at by the end of the year, and making sure that we can do what we can to get there.”
Girls team has openings to fill
The girls team, like the boys, finished near or at the bottom of the conference and section standings. They are led by one of the best runners in the state, Isabelle Schmitz, who won the section championship by a minute and came in 16th at the state meet. She will be fine, the question for the girls team is who else steps up?
Hutch’s No. 3 runner from last season, Lydia Gross, graduated and left a hole at the leadership role. The biggest loss for the team, however, is No. 2 runner Bella Conn to a foot injury that will have her out for the whole year.
“She’s been a leader on our team,” Reponen said. “Even injured, I think she’ll continue to be one of our leaders.”
One runner who may be able to take up that role is Morgan Dean. Last season was Dean’s first on the team, although she has participated in track as well.
“She’ll probably be our No. 2 runner,” Reponen said. “It’s kind of hard to tell right now with their training, but (Dean has) been running over the summer and I think will have another good season.”
Waconia is looking like the top team in the conference again this season, but New Prague and Delano are not far behind. Since there are six teams in the conference, they are able to race in two waves of three teams and compare times for the conference championship.
“Hopefully we can get a few boys and girls to get those all-conference awards, and then hopefully that will put us in the running of maybe a third-place finish,” Reponen said.