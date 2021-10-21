Hutchinson sophomore harrier Isabelle Schmitz racked up another Wright County Conference East title Tuesday.
The Tigers ran the meet at the Jordan High School, and several runners finished toward the top of the standings.
Schmitz won her second conference title, adding to her first in 2019. There was no conference meet in 2020.
Other top girls finishers were Morgan Dean and Madison Wester, who earned honorable mention for their 12th- and 18th-place finishes, respectively. The team took fourth place overall while Delano won the meet.
In the boys race, Hutchinson finished fifth overall and Delano won to sweep the conference.
Mason Getz led the Tigers with a ninth-place finish to earn all-conference. His teammates Cameron Wagner and Riley Yerks took 15th and 17th place, respectively, to earn honorable mention.
The next race for the Tigers is the Section 2AA Championship at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Schmitz is hoping to earn her second section title. She first won it in 2019 but finished third last year when the meet was raced in waves, rather than all at once, due to COVID-19.
WCC East Championship (Oct. 19)
Girls results: 1. Delano 33, 2. Mound Westonka 48, 3. Jordan 72, 4. Hutchinson 82, 5. Southwest Christian 128
Medalist: Isabelle Schmitz (Hutch) 18:48.8
Hutchinson (35 runners): 1. Schmitz 18:48.8, 12. Morgan Dean 21:44.9, 18. Madison Wester 22:03.5, 23. Sayuri Sakamoto 22:59.1, 29. Kiera Ziemer 25:02.3; 32. Corina Powell 26:01.7
Boys results: 1. Delano 38, 2. Mound Westonka 41, 3. Jordan 72, 4. Southwest Christian 96, 5. Hutchinson 101, 6. Holy Family 154
Medalist: Lance Nemecek (MW) 16:50.3
Hutchinson (38 runners): 9. Mason Getz 17:49.2, 15. Cameron Wagner 18:25.2, 17. Riley Yerks 18:36.8; 25. Tyson Farley 19:24.1, 35. Frank Augustine 20:43.5, 37. Keegan Dennis 21:37.9