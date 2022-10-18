The air Tuesday was as brisk as the pace for Hutchinson cross-country star Isabelle Schmitz. The defending Class AA state champion cruised to her third conference title in four years, having previously won in 2019 and 2021. No champion was named in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The 2022 Wright County Conference East Championship was on Hutchinson’s home course at Lake Marion Park this year, and Schmitz looked primed. Her top competition was Kendra Krueger of Jordan, who was ranked No. 6 in the latest Class AA poll. Schmitz, who was rated No. 2, won the race with a comfortable 22-second lead.

