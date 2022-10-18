The air Tuesday was as brisk as the pace for Hutchinson cross-country star Isabelle Schmitz. The defending Class AA state champion cruised to her third conference title in four years, having previously won in 2019 and 2021. No champion was named in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The 2022 Wright County Conference East Championship was on Hutchinson’s home course at Lake Marion Park this year, and Schmitz looked primed. Her top competition was Kendra Krueger of Jordan, who was ranked No. 6 in the latest Class AA poll. Schmitz, who was rated No. 2, won the race with a comfortable 22-second lead.
“Right off the gun, she did not stick with me, which I was a little surprised about,” Schmitz said about Krueger. “I thought she might try to go right behind me, but it ended up being a race where I was out by myself again.”
That’s pretty typical for Schmitz who, despite taking the entire summer off from running to rest an injured knee, is once again setting her sights on section and state titles.
Missing out on training means she wasn’t in the athletic condition she usually is in at the beginning of the season. She’s had to overcome a slow start — by her high standards — but feels it’s been worth it and she’s ready for a final push.
“It’s taken me this far into the season to get that strength back that I lost over the summer, so my times have been slower than last year when you’re comparing times,” she said. “But I’m not letting that get to me, because I know I’ve been working hard this season and my training will pay off in these postseason races.”
Helping to push her in practices have been her teammates who also had strong showings in the WCC East Championship. Hathaway Reiter, a seventh-grader, took fifth place to earn all-conference, and Madison Wester, a sophomore, finished 11th to earn honorable mention. Together, those three led the Tigers to a fourth-place team finish.
“I was a little surprised, it felt good though,” Reiter said about her top finish.
“She’s just a seventh-grader, brand new to the sport and still figuring out how to race,” coach Michael Reponen said. “We weren’t sure how she’d handle a little pressure, but she rose up to it.”
In the boys race, Hutchinson senior captain Tyson Farley led the way with an eighth-place finish to earn all-conference. It was his first time earning the recognition, and there was some redemption after he just missed his goal of earning honorable mention last year.
“Coming through the 2-mile mark, I was in ninth and I was like, I’m not letting 10th beat me, I don’t care how much it hurts,” he said. “I already missed honorable mention last season, I’m not going to miss a chance at all-conference this season.”
“He was one of our slowest runners as a ninth-grader and has just worked and worked,” Reponen said. “We always talk about how the harder you work with cross-country, you’re going to see results, and he’s the poster child of that. It’s great that it all came together his senior year.”
Farley was also encouraged by how the Tigers finished as a team. The boys took fifth place overall, but more importantly they’ve all cut time this season and will be set to continue getting better for the future.
“We improved a lot from last year,” Farley said. “We’ve got, I think, every guy on varsity is (under) 20 minutes now. Last year it was only three or four guys. That’s a great accomplishment for our team.”
THE NEXT TEST FOR SCHMITZ
Up next for the Tigers is the Section 2AA Championship Tuesday, October 25, at Gale Woods Farm. For Schmitz, that means one last tune-up to prepare for state. She’ll have some good competition, too. Along with Krueger, who will also be at the meet, Macy Hanson of Fairmont, the No. 3-ranked runner, will be there. Reponen hopes the added competition helps Schmitz unlock her potential further than she’s been able to so far this year.
“She has another gear that she hasn’t been able to open up and use yet,” he said. “We’re hoping at section we’ll see Macy Hanson … she’ll definitely challenge (Schmitz).”
If Schmitz can win that race with a strong lead, that could bode well for state, where she’ll likely meet up with the other top-ranked runner, Luna Scorzelli of St. Paul Highland Park. Whatever happens, Schmitz is excited for the challenge.
“Racing by myself, it sometimes doesn’t even feel like a race, it feels like a workout,” she said. “I love it when there’s a girl right on my shoulder, I love the adrenaline and stress. I’m looking forward to section and state.”
WCC East Championship (Oct. 18)
Boys results: 1. Delano 22, 2. Jordan 60, 3. Southwest Christian 76, 4. Mound Westonka 78, 5. Hutchinson 128, 6. Holy Family Catholic 164
Medalist: Kaleb Sharp (Jordan) 16:31.6
Hutchinson (42): 8. Tyson Farley 17:39.7, 25. Hayden Benson 18:47.4, 29. Riley Yerks 19:33.8, 32. Keegan Dennis 20:03.3, 34. Grant Haglund 20:05.3, 37. Weston Witte 20:22.2, 39. Owen Schmalz 20:34.1
Girls results: 1. Delano 44, 2. Mound Westonka 49, 3. Jordan 66, 4. Hutchinson 76, 5. Holy Family Catholic 125, 6. Southwest Christian 161.
Medalist: Isabelle Schmitz (Hutchinson) 18:51.3
Hutchinson (40 runners): 1. Isabelle Schmitz 18:51.3, 5. Hathaway 20:25.7, 11. Madison Wester 21:11.3, 29. Lily Eggert 23:31.8, 30. Kiera Ziemer 23:35.3, 36. Jackie Itzin 25:18.9, 37. Breanna Stansbury 25:26.6