Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz led a field of 162 girls cross country runners to take first Saturday in the Milaca Mega Meet Division 2 race.
The Mega Meet earns its name by being one of the largest meets in Minnesota, and it draws plenty of good runners. Among the competition Schmitz faced were runners from Marshall, which is ranked No. 9 in the latest Class AA poll.
Schmitz still managed to finish the run in 20:06.5, about eight seconds ahead of the next two runners.
The Tigers overall finished 10th out of 23 teams, while Marshall won the meet. Following Schmitz, the next Hutchinson runner was Lydia Gross in 50th place, followed by Bella Conn in 56th place.
Hutchinson’s boys team took 22nd place out of 24 teams in the D2 race. Ben Becker led the squad with a 36th-place finish.
The Tigers had a meet Tuesday at St. John’s Prep. Their next race is the Litchfield Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Litchfield Golf Course.
Milaca Mega Meet (Sept. 21)
Girls D2 team results — 1. Marshall 65, 2. Monticello 111, 3. Fargo North 135, 4. Visitation 147, 5. New Richmond 154, 6. Waconia 164, 7. Jordan 165, 8. Mahtomedi 258, 9. Hibbing 259, 10. Hutchinson 281, 11. Cloquet 286, 12. River Falls 311, 13. Orono 357, 14. Byron 387, 15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 468, 16. Bloomington Kennedy 471, 17. Detroit Lakes 471, 18. Princeton 494, 19. Fergus Falls 501, 20. Big Lake 505, 21. Grand Rapids 530, 22. Simley 555, 23. Hill-Murray 637
Medalist — Isabelle Schmitz (Hutchinson) 20:06.5
Hutch results (162 runners) — 1. Isabelle Schmitz 20:06.5, 50. Lydia Gross 22:48.9, 56. Bella Conn 23:00.3, 62. Morgan Dean 23:09.2, 126. Jena Lanska 26:07.2, 144. Addie Plath 28:32.6
Boys D2 team results — 1. Fargo North 81, 2. River Falls 84, 3. St. Cloud Apollo 104, 4. Cloquet 124, 5. New Richmond 188, 6. Delano 189, 7. Marshall 213, 8. St. Paul Como Park 248, 9. Jordan 253, 10. Detroit Lakes 262, 11. St. Thomas Academy 272, 12. Waconia 295, 13. Princeton 309, 14. Orono 364, 15. Mahtomedi 364, 16. Byron 400, 17. Grand Rapids 490, 18. Simley 517, 19. Hibbing 525, 20. Bloomington Kennedy 542, 21. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 565, 22. Hutchinson 579, 23. Big Lake 690, 24. Hill-Murray 742
Medalist — Caleb Yokom (Fargo North) 16:47.5
Hutch results (176 runners) — 36. Ben Becker 18:36.8, 126. Austin Hagen 20:44.5, 136. Austin Dean 21:19.7, 137. Micah Schmitz 21:23.2, 168. Tanner Sperl 23:39.6, 173. Ben Kuenzi 24:43.4, 176. Connor Stadtlander 26:54.6