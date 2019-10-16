Hutchinson girls harrier Isabelle Schmitz ran to her fifth straight win and first Wright County Conference East championship Tuesday in Hamel. The eigth-grader finished the race at Baker National Golf Course nearly a minute faster than the second-place runner.
Despite Schmitz's dominant run, the Tigers team took last place in the conference meet. Bella Conn, who took 16th place overall, was Hutch's second runner to finish. With their performances, Schmitz earned all conference and Conn was an honorable mention.
Boys take fifth at conference meet
Even though the Hutch boys had three runners finish in the top 10, the team ended up fifth in the WCC East Championship. Hutch's fourth and fifth runners finished outside of the top 30, which helped Waconia jump the Tigers in the standings by only five points. All of Waconia's runners finished inside the top 30.
Ben Becker, Gabe Stassen and Mason Getz led the Tigers. Becker and Stassen received all conference for the fifth- and ninth-place finishes, respectively, and Getz took 10th place and was a WCC East honorable mention.
Following the conference meet, Hutch had a little more than a week left to prepare for the Section 2AA Championship meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Gale Woods Farm in Waconia. Schmitz will be running to qualify for her second straight state meet, while the rest of the Tigers aim to improve their times from last season.
WCC East Championship (Oct. 15)
Boys team standings — 1. Delano 59, 2. New Prague 60, 3. Holy Family 79, 4. Waconia 85, 5. Hutchinson 90, 6. Orono 128
Medalist — Adam Brandt (New Prague) 17:08
Hutch results (42 runners) — 5. Ben Becker 17:44, 9. Gabe Stassen 17:50, 10. Mason Getz 17:54, 31. Austin Hagan 19: 17, 35. Micah Schmitz 19:48, 41. Porter Dennis 21:06, 42. Austin Dean 21:24
Girls team standings — 1. Waconia 36, 2. New Prague 53, 3. Delano 70, 4. Orono 93, 5. Hutchinson 99
Medalist — Isabelle Schmitz (Hutchinson) 19:27.4
Hutch results (36) — 2. Isabelle Schmitz 19:27.4, 16. Bella Conn 22:09.0, 26. Morgan Dean 23:07.3, 30. Lydia Gross 24:15.2, 31. Corina Powell 24:28.2, 34. Jena Lanska 24:54.7, 36. Anna Farley 26:29.0