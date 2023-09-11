It’s still early in the season, but any time a race features the state’s top-ranked runners, it draws attention.
That was the case Saturday at the Monticello Invitational, where the state’s top-ranked girls cross country runners met for a head-to-head competition in a field of more than 50 other varsity runners.
Monticello sophomore Isabel Mahoney came into the race ranked No. 1 by the state coaches association, while Hutchinson senior Isabelle Schmitz was ranked No. 2.
But Schmitz staked a claim to No. 1 with a strong performance, cruising to first place in a time of 18:02.1, giving her a cushion of more than 26 seconds over runner-up Mahoney.
Hutchinson’s only other competitor in the varsity 5,000-meter run was junior Madison Wester, who finished 25th with a time of 22:54.2.
The Tigers had four runners in the junior varsity competition. Eighth-grader Hathaway Reiter won the event with a time of 21:07.3, more than a minute and a half ahead of the runner-up. Reiter’s time would have been good enough for 11th in the varsity race.
Other Tigers in the JV race were Taylor Neagbour, Jillian Gasser and Arielle Neimeyer, who finished 28th, 25th and 53rd, respectively.
Adam Rickertson, a junior, paced Hutchinson’s boys team at Monticello, taking 55th place with a time of 20:18.2.
The Tigers ran well as a pack, with six team members finishing between 55th and 71st place. Freshman Javean Centeno was 60th, Keegan Dennis 61st, Owen Schmalz 67th, Hayden Benson 68th and Damien Hallahan 71st.
Hutchinson finished 11th as a team.