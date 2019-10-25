Hutchinson harrier Isabelle Schmitz crossed the finish line first Thursday during the Section 2AA Championship at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. That means the eighth-grader is going back to the Class AA state meet for a second straight year.
Schmitz, who has won her past six races including a conference title, finished the race all alone in 18:54.8, about 32 seconds faster than the second-place runner. The eighth-grader will travel to Northfield for the state meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College.
As a team, the Tigers too 13th place out of 17 squads with a score of 299. Bella Conn, Morgan Dean, Lydia Gross and Corina Powell finished the team score. They were right behind conference rivals Delano, 11th place, and Orono, 12th place. Waconia, the Wright County Conference East champion, took third. Marshall won the meet and Chanhassen took second, both qualified for state.
In the boys race, Hutchinson was led be Ben Becker in 26th place. Gabe Stassen, Mason Getz, Austin Hagen and Micah Schmitz rounded out the team’s top runners for 13th place. Buffalo and Mankato East were the first- and second-place teams, respectively.
Section 2AA Championship (Oct. 24)
Girls team results — 1. Marshall 48, 2. Chanhassen 103, 3. Waconia 126, 4. Buffalo 141, 5. Shakopee 142, 6. Jordan 143, 7. Mankato West 193, 8. Mound Westonka 242, 9. New Prague 246, 10. Mankato East 253, 11. Delano 278, 12. Orono 290, 13. Hutchinson 299, 14. Chaska 351, 15. Dassel-Cokato 404, 16. St. Peter 455, 17. Worthington 467
Medalist — Isabelle Schmitz (Hutch) 18:54.8
Hutch results (116 runners) — 1. Isabelle Schmitz 18:54.8, 44. Bella Conn 21:16.1, 74. Morgan Dean 22:20.0, 75. Lydia Gross 22:20.2, 105. Corina Powell 24:16.1, 107. Jena Lanska 24:39.7, 112. Anna Farley 26:21.3
Boys team results — 1. Buffalo 62, 2. Mankato East 82, 3. Chanhassen 98, 4. Worthington 100, 5. New Prague 171, 6. Marshall 183, 7. Delano 197, 8. Chaska 250, 9. Mound Westonka 269, 10. Shakopee 279, 11. Waconia 284, 12. Mankato West 313, 13. Hutchinson 324, 14. Jordan 352, 15. Orono 358, 16. Dassel-Cokato 390, 17. St. Peter 523
Medalist — Nicholas Scheller (Chan) 15:39.1
Hutch results (117 runners) — 26. Ben Becker 17:29.2, 41. Gabe Stassen 17:49.6, 57. Mason Getz 18:09.6, 95. Austin Hagen 19:10.7, 105. Micah Schmitz 19:28.7, 112. Cameron Wagner 20:39.6, 113. Porter Dennis 20:40.0