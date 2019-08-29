Hutchinson’s boys and girls cross country teams opened the season with fourth-place finishes at the Orono Twilight Invitational Wednesday.
Isabelle Schmitz was the top finisher for the Tigers, taking second place in the girls race. Lydia Gross was Hutch’s next girls finisher in 20th place. The Tigers scored 110 points to beat Breck. First-place East Ridge scored 24 points.
In the boys race, Ben Becker finished eighth and Gabe Stassen took 11th place for Hutchinson’s top two finishers. The team finished with 86 points while East Ridge won again with 25 points.
Hutchinson has the next week off until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, when it competes in the Monticello Invite at Bertram Regional Park.
Orono Invite (Aug. 28)
Girls team results — 1. East Ridge 24, 2. Orono 55, 3. Wayzata 76, 4. Hutchinson 110, 5. Breck 121
Medalist — Halle Mestery (East Ridge) 18:54.80
Hutch results (75 runners) — 2. Isabelle Schmitz 19:34.10, 20. Lydia Gross 22:48.10, 32. Morgan Dean 23:39.20, 38. Bella Conn 24:08.80, 52. Corina Powell 25:46.80, 55. Jena Lanska 26:19.70, 62. Adeline Plath 27:29.90, 69. Ella Froning 29:12.70, 71. Paige Decker 29:25.10
Boys team results — 1. East Ridge 25, 2. Breck 55, 3. Orono 75, 4. Hutchinson 86, 5. Minneapolist South 148, 6. Minneapolis Patrick Henry 175
Medalist — John Faller (East Ridge) 16:39.30
Hutch results (90 runners) — 8. Ben Becker 17:59.70, 11. Gabe Stassen 18:24.40, 21. Austin Hagen 19:49.50, 30. Cameron Wagner 20:33.30, 41. Austin Dean 21:26.00, 44. Micah Schmitz 21:40.40, 47. Porter Dennis 21:57.90, 54. Tanner Sperl 22:58.20, 69. Connor Stadtlander 24:15.50, 75. Tyson Farley 24:53.00