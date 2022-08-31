When it comes to building blocks for a new season, the Hutchinson girls cross country team has a cornerstone like few others in the state.
And the Tigers will have that foundational piece for a couple more seasons.
Isabelle Schmitz won the State Class AA Girls Cross Country championship as a sophomore last year, fulfilling a longtime goal. Now, she’ll look to hold on to that title, and Hutchinson Coach Mike Reponen feels pretty good about having her leadership.
“As a team, our biggest strength is our top runner, Isabelle Schmitz,” Reponen said. “She is coming off a fantastic season last year.”
Schmitz’s state title was just the second in the Hutchinson girls cross country program’s history, joining Kasandra Hendricks, who won in 1999. In two previous trips to the state meet, Schmitz finished 17th as a seventh-grader and 17th as an eighth-grader. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the state meet during her freshman season.
With cross country scoring, in which the place finishes of a team’s top five runners are added together, the lowest score wins. And going into every meet knowing there’s a pretty good chance of getting a “1” from your top runner is a nice advantage, Reponen said.
“She gives us the lowest score possible,” he said. “We have several solid runners on the varsity team that run as a pack, so if we can get them to close the gap between them and Isabelle, we should see a lot of improvement from last season.”
Though Hutchinson lost two of its top varsity runners — Morgan Dean and Corina Powell — to graduation, a strong core of runners returns beyond Schmitz, including Maddy Wester, Sayuri Sakamoto and Kiera Ziemer. Schmitz and junior Breanna Stansbury will serve as team co-captains this season.
Stansbury is likely to run into the varsity lineup this season, Reponen said, and senior Ella Froning, who returns after missing all of last season, “will likely play an important role on the team.”
Sophomore Gretchen Baunce and freshman Jillian Gasser will compete for varsity spots, and some middle school runners could also push to run on varsity later in the season, he said.
Hutchinson finished fourth in the Wright County Conference Meet, with Schmitz winning the individual title and Wester earning all-conference honorable mention. Sakamoto and Ziemer could challenge for individual awards this season, too, Reponen said, as the Tigers look to improve their team finish.
“Our goal this season is more center around improving our times,” he said. “Hopefully we will see team success as the season progresses.”
BOYS TEAM WILL BE YOUNG
Youth could be served on the Hutchinson boys cross country team this season.
The Tigers, who graduated Cameron Wagner and Mason Getz after last season, and return just two upperclassmen with varsity experience. Senior Tyson Farley and junior Riley Yerks will provide that experience, and team leadership as co-captains.
Meanwhile, two sophomores — Keegan Dennis and Adam Rickertson — also return with varsity experience.
Joining them will be a stable of other young runners, including sophomore Eric Oberg and freshmen Owen Schmalz and Caleb Chellin. Reponen sees potential to move a few middle school boys up to varsity before the end of the season, as well.
“The boys team strength will be in their pack,” Reponen said. “Most of the varsity runners will be close to each other in races. In cross country it helps to have someone familiar racing with you.
“We also have a very young team, so it is hard to predict early in the season where they will be,” he added. “This season we will be working on getting the average time that the pack finishes in as low as possible.”
Delano is the early favorite in the Wright County Conference, where Hutchinson hopes to finish in the top four. Yerks grabbed an honorable mention all-conference finish last season, and Farley wasn’t far off. Both aim to earn conference honors this season.
“This season is more about developing our young runners and improving times as the season progresses,” Reponen said.