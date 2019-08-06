Players of all ages took to Crow River Golf Club this past weekend to determine the 2019 club champions.
There were a total of 15 champions in different divisions. The winners are: Nick Haffley (Men's), Alex Hantge (Women's), Field Olson (Senior), D.G. Carlson (Super Senior), Carole Solie (Women's Super Senior), Claire Schweim (Jr. Girls, 13-17), Carter Verhasselt (Jr. Boys, 13-17), Ellie Schweim (Jr. Girls, 8-12).
Other awards include Kyle Zelm (Men's Net Flight), Gordy Schierman (Men's Net Flight), Tony Maiers (Men's Gross Flight), Jon Hantge (Men's Gross Flight), Mike Wangerin (Men's Gross Senior Legacy), Bobby Hantge (Gross Women's Flight) and Kate Rettke (Net Women's Flight).
— Ryan Kastenschmidt