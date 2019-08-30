While there may be a few changes in the eighth season of the Minnesota High School Cycling League, one thing remains constant: The Hutchinson Tigers.
Hutchinson has fielded a team since the league began in 2012, and the Tigers are back again competing for the third season at the Division I level. One of the most noticeable changes to the league is that meets are now scheduled for two days rather than one. This change was made to accommodate the growing number of participants in the sport, and Hutchinson has seen that growth as well as it boasts about 30 riders on its high school and middle school teams combined.
The Tigers are also in the midst of change as Craig Juhnke steps in as head coach this season. Juhnke has been an assistant coach with the team since it started, but now he’s taking the reins following Mike Roen’s departure after five seasons.
“It just seemed like a natural fit when Mike decided to leave,” Juhnke said.
Juhnke is himself a competitive biker. He’s participated in amateur races for the past two decades, and he started coaching as a way to pass on the sport to the next generation. He has two children, Carter and Kari, who compete on the middle school team this year.
While the Tigers have good numbers this season and only graduated two high school riders last year, they’re lacking one important feature: varsity riders.
In cycling, high school boys and girls are divided into four divisions: varsity, JV3, JV2 and freshman. Riders score points based on where they finish in their division, but the divisions are weighted so varsity riders have the ability to score more points than riders in the other three divisions. Each team’s top eight scores from all the divisions are counted for its overall score, but without a varsity rider the Tigers have a disadvantage.
If you are missing those varsity riders, you are starting behind already,” Juhnke said.
Tigers start their season in Austin
The first meet of the year was this past weekend at Schindler’s Way Trail in Austin, and the lack of a varsity rider was evident. The Tigers had 16 riders on the high school team and finished last out of 15 teams. Individually, however, there were several strong performances.
Leading Hutch’s riders was Anna German, who took 18th place in the girls JV3 division. Second was Jayce Lachowitzer, who is back after an injury cut his season short last year.
In his first race of the 2018 season, Lachowitzer crashed and suffered a broken arm that forced him to miss the rest of the year. Now that he’s back and healthy, Juhnke believes he’ll be a major contributor and may move up to varsity by next year.
“He’s a good strong rider, and he will be competitive in that class,” Juhnke said. “I think he has the motor and the skills to get there.”
Rebecca German and Cecilie Bangild finished 27th and 29th in the girls JV2 division, respectively, and were the team’s third and fourth scorers. Meara Busse placed 29th in the freshman girls division and was the fifth scorer.
The final three scorers were Tristin Nelsen, Teagan Young and Anna Moore. Six of the team’s top eight scorers were girls, which gives a clue as to where Hutch’s strength lies.
Hutchinson team has room to grow
Since the Tigers moved up to Division I competition, they finished 11th out of 16 teams in 2017 and 13th out of 13 teams in 2018. While they don’t have any specific goals about where they would like to finish this year, Juhnke said they just want to keep building their skills and improving as the season moves along.
The coach also hinted toward a strong contingent of young riders who will keep the program loaded for years into the future.
“Our middle schoolers came in fourth out of 15 teams this past weekend, so we have some good, strong riders coming up,” he said. “And then we’ve got some pretty good riders in the freshman and JV ranks. They’re not up there at the head of the pack, but they’re paying their dues, and you can see them improving every year and every race.”
Race 1: Schindler’s Way Trail, Austin (Aug. 24-25)
Division I teams — 1. Edina 4,082; 2. Southwest Minneapolis 4,026; 3. Wayzata 3,972; 4. Prior Lake 3,953; 5. Washburn 3,860; 6. Highland Park 3,831; 7. Duluth East 3,812; 8. Hopkins 3,637; 9. Burnsville 3,357; 10. Rochester Century 3,119; 11. Austin Area 3,107; 12 Chanhassen 3,087; 13. White Bear Lake 3,050; 14. Eastview 2,985; 15. Hutchinson 2,732
Hutch results
JV3 girls (19) — 18. Anna German 1:03:10.2
JV2 girls (38) — 27. Rebecca German 45:10.6; 29. Cecilie Bangild 46:03.3
Freshman girls (40) — 29. Meara Busse 44:37.3; 32. Teagan Young 45:38.5; 34. Anna Moore 47:33.1
JV3 boys (75) — 39. Jayce Lachowitzer 54:32.0; 52. Tristin Nelsen 55:40.9; 70. Adam Craig 57:40.9
JV2 boys (105) — 46. Nathaniel Otte 39:14.4; 48. Nathan Gunderson 39:19.7; 56. Connor Reiter 39:55.2; 96. Sam Kallhoff 44:43.6; 104. Phillip Mielke 53:30.3; 105. Jonah Niemeyer 54:45.0
Freshman boys (78) — 64. Samuel Reiter 43:47.2