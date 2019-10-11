It was a rough ride back on the trail this past weekend for Hutchinson’s high school mountain biking team. The Tigers were at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, for their first race since the season opener Aug. 24-25.
Although the Tigers had a race scheduled for Sept 7-8, all high school events were canceled that weekend due to rain and unsafe conditions on Lake Rebecca trail in Rockford. Then Hutch took the third and fourth races of the season off as its byes this year, making it six weeks off between races for the Tigers.
Unfortunately, poor weather persisted at Detroit Lakes and the Tigers were missing several athletes due to illness or scheduling conflicts, according to coach Craig Juhnke. Despite the conditions, Juhnke said the team worked hard for a 16th-place finish out of 19 teams, beating squads from Shakopee, Orono and Champlin Park.
Hutchinson’s girls led the way for the team once again and provided six of the Tigers’ top eight scores used to tally the team’s overall score.
Anna German led the way in points with a 20th-place finish in the JV3 girls race, and Rebecca German was next with a 22nd-place finish in the JV2 girls race. Meara Busse finished 23rd in the freshman girls race, and Cecilie Bangild took 25th in the JV2 girls race for Hutch’s top four scores. Providing the other scores were Jayce Lachowitzer, Teagan Young, Tristin Nelsen and Anna Moore.
Hutch performed well in the skills competition, which tests riders’ balance, brakes control, wheel lifts and concentration among other things. The Tigers earned three of five podium places for the high school girls competition, led by Anna German, Rebecca German and Bangild in first, third and fifth place, respectively.
Hutchinson won’t have to wait as long for its next race of the season as the Tigers travel to Spirit Mountain in Duluth this weekend. The final race of the year is at Mt. Kato, Mankato, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27.
Race 5: Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes (Oct. 5-6)
Division I team results - 1. Southwest Minneapolis 4121, 2. Stillwater 2071, 3. Prior Lake 3981, 4. Wayzata 3940, 5. Duluth East 3848, 6. Washburn 3808, 7. Hudson 3390, 8. Alexandria 3370, 9. Burnsville 3228, 10. Chanhassen 3178, 11. Minnetonka 3086, 12. Rochester Century 3079, 13. Mounds View 3006, 14. Armstrong 2863, 15. Bloomington Jefferson 2822, 16. Hutchinson 2763, 17. Shakopee 2724, 18. Orono 2689, 19. Champlin Park 2674,
Hutch results
JV3 girls (23 total racers) — 20. Anna German 1:15:59.0
JV2 girls (32) — 22. Rebecca German 54:06.3, 25. Cecilie Bangild 57:14.5
Freshman girls (39) — 23. Meara Busse 52:00.1, 32. Teagan Young 55:43.6, 39. Anna Moore 1:12.09.4
JV3 boys (102) — 39. Jayce Lachowitzer 54:59.0; 58. Tristin Nelsen 56:47.2
JV2 boys (116) — 69. Nathaniel Otte 45:26.7, 75. Nathan Gunderson 46:17.0, 85. Sam Kallhoff 48:03.1, 99. Jonah Niemeyer 51:01.7