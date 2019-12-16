Disappointment. That's the best way to describe how the Hutchinson Showstoppers dancers felt after a fourth-place finish Thursday in the Wright County Conference high kick competition.
The team's hopes were high after a first-place finish in their home invitational the weekend before, and they were satisfied with their performance. However when they received their final score, they were shocked by the results.
“It feels a little upsetting,” dancer Branna Ewing said. “But it just makes us more motivated to do better.”
Orono was the runaway winner with a rank point total of 3, while the next three were tighter: Waconia scored 9, New Prague 10.5 and Hutchinson 11. New Prague finished with 365 points throughout all the categories, compared to Hutchinson's 364. The Showstoppers had a more difficult routine according to the judges, but New Prague's choreography and execution is what gave it the edge.
Overall, head dance coach Stephanie Kutter was still pleased with how the team performed, but she knows that there is still improvement to be made.
“Looking on the positive side, it (the result) tells you that we're in the hunt,” Kutter said. “We just got to keep working on the little things. We have to look at it as a learning opportunity and move on from there.”
The good news is that there is still plenty of dancing left in the season, and the Showstoppers are confident that they can turn it around. Although Thursday's results will make it more difficult, Hutchinson hasn't given up hope it can still claim earn a strong finish at the conference championship Jan. 18.
“A lot of things would have to happen for us to win the conference,” Kutter said. “But can we cover ground and potentially place second in the conference? Yes, all of that is still there, it all depends on how things go for that Saturday conference championship meet. Could there be lots of ties? Yeah, there probably could be. I think at this point, it's looking at areas to improve on and seeing how competitive we can be with everyone.”
Although Kutter doesn't anticipate major changes, after watching video she said there are areas where the team can improve. Hutch won't make any changes to the routine until winter break, however.
Following Thursday's competition, the Showstoppers traveled to Waconia Saturday for another invitational. They placed fourth out of seven teams in the high kick and fourth in the jazz competition, again finishing behind Orono and Waconia.
Hutchinson will take the holidays off from competition now and work on its routines. Its next competition is Thursday, Jan. 9, when it travels to Orono for the WCC Jazz meet.
WCC High Kick Meet (Dec. 12)
Team standings: 1. Orono 3, 2. Waconia 9, 3. New Prague 10.5, 4. Hutchinson 11, 5. Mound Westonka 12, 6. Delano 18.5, 7. Holy Family 20.5, 8. New London-Spicer 23, 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, 10. Rockford 30, 11. Litchfield 33
Waconia Invite (Dec. 14)
High Kick: 1. Orono 5, 2. Waconia 7, 3. Belle Plaine 8, 4. Hutchinson 11.5, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 15, 6. Highland Park 18, 7. MLWC 21
Jazz: 1. Belle Plaine 5, 2. Orono 6, 3. Waconia 7, 4. Hutchinson 12, 5. MLWC 16, 6. Highland Park 18, 7. Glencoe-Silver Lake 20