The Hutchinson Showstoppers were feeling the need for speed Saturday. The dance team brought its “Top Gun” moves to the Section 3AA championship, which was in Hutchinson this year.
Although the team had its hometown fans soaring during the performance, the Showstoppers took fifth place, missing a top-three spot to qualify for state. Mound-Westonka won the section title in high kick, followed by second-place Orono and third-place Belle Plaine to earn state spots.
“We did have a few mistakes in high kick that were out of the ordinary for us, but ultimately we were outdanced in high kick just a little,” head coach Stephanie Kutter said of the performance. “I knew we needed 75 (points) from at least three judges, and we were just shy of that, which would have qualified us.”
While Hutchinson is typically known as a stronger high kick team than it is a jazz team, the Showstoppers actually had one of their best jazz performances ever and nearly qualified for state for the first time in school history. The team took fifth behind first-place Orono, second-place Mound, third-place Belle Plaine and fourth-place Marshall, but the rankings were close for the third-, fourth- and fifth-place teams.
“We actually outscored Belle Plaine, the third qualifying team, in total points, but they beat us in rank points,” Kutter said. “This simply means we needed one more judge to score us higher than Belle Plaine on the score sheet. The team can be proud of this accomplishment.”
Hutchinson’s season may have ended sooner than it liked, snapping a two-year streak of state appearances, but Kutter called the team “a true inspiration” for what it was able to accomplish during this turbulent time.
“This was such a challenging year for athletics, and dance team was no exception,” she said. “These student-athletes have worked all season through distance learning, a statewide pause, virtual practices, and a shortened season to still get the highest scores of the season in both kick and jazz.”
Section 3AA Championship (Feb. 27)
High kick: 1. Mound Westonka (4), 2. Orono (7.5), 3. Belle Plaine (8.5), 4. Marshall (12.5), 5. Hutchinson (13), 6. Delano (18), 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake (29), 10. Litchfield (30), 11. Mayer Lutheran (31), 12. New Ulm (34.5), 13. Jordan (38), 14. Fairmont (42)
Jazz: 1. Orono (3), 2. Mound Westonka (6), 3. Belle Plain (12), 4. Marshall (12), 5. Hutchinson (13.5), 6. Delano (15.5), 7. Willmar (21), 8. New Ulm (24), 9. Mayer Lutheran (29), 10. Fairmont (29), 11. Glencoe-Silver Lake (33), 12. Jordan (36)