Members of the Hutchinson High School dance team were excited coming off the floor of the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School gymnasium Saturday. It’s been a testing season for the Showstoppers, but as they wrapped things up with their high kick dance routine “Game Show” at the Wright County Conference Championship, they were visibly pleased with how they had performed.
“Our biggest thing is we want to be coming off the floor proud of what we produced, and nobody can take that away. We did that,” said coach Stephanie Kutter.
“We felt good,” said Callie Vacek, one of the team’s captains and an all-conference recipient. “We had a lot of fun out there and did it for each other.”
Despite the positive vibes after the dance, when it came time for the judges’ scoring to be announced, the Showstoppers couldn’t hide their dissatisfaction at a third-place finish in the high kick scoring. They were still happy about how they danced, but they have higher aspirations for this season than what the scoring showed that day.
“We’ve worked so hard as a team, and we’ve really bonded over that as well, working really hard and having a goal in mind,” said Ally Kopesky, another Hutchinson captain and all-conference recipient. “Third, we’re obviously proud of (ourselves) and we’ll definitely keep on working. Hopefully we can improve every weekend.”
Taking first in the high kick scoring was Mound Westonka, followed by Delano. In the jazz dance scoring, Mound Westonka led the way again, while Hutchinson took fourth place behind Holy Family and Delano. In the overall conference scoring, which combines points earned from the WCC Championship and the WCC high kick and jazz competition during the regular season, Mound was the runaway champion, followed by Delano, Holy Family and Hutchinson in fourth place.
Mound is a familiar foe for the Showstoppers, a team that has perennially been at the top of the conference standings. So while Hutchinson strives to beat their conference rival, there’s also some healthy respect and that drives the Showstoppers to be better.
“Mound Westonka, they come out very fierce and they’re definitely a team we look up to,” said Mady Heller, another team captain and its third all-conference recipient. “I think it’s really motivating to see how they perform. We want to strive to be like them.”
TURNING UP THE DIAL
Hutchinson’s “Game Show” dance routine is one the Showstoppers have been looking forward to since last year. It would have been the team’s program last year, but with COVID shortening the season they decided to hold it for this year. Unfortunately they were hampered for the first two months of the season due to circumstances out of their control.
“What’s been a frustrating component for them this year is our November and December was really tough. We had a lot of injuries, a lot of sickness, and every time in November and December we went out, we would have three or four holes,” Kutter said. “So our whole November and December, our focus at practice was, ‘Who’s going to shift where to hide whatever hole we had?’”
After months of health struggles, Kutter said the team is finally at 100% and ready to focus on becoming a state-caliber team. To do that, though, they need to “turn the dial up,” Kutter said. That means bringing intensity to every performance, and also staying positive and using experiences such as the WCC Championship as motivation to prepare for the Section 3AA Championship.
“It’s just another reality check of where we’re at, and we have to use this information and use it as feedback for what we’re going to focus on these next two weeks before sections,” Kutter said.
Hutchinson knows the competition at the section championship Feb. 5 will be just as tough or tougher than the conference. Along with Mound Westonka, Holy Family and Delano, the Showstoppers will also be up against familiar rivals such as Orono and Marshall. But they have to be ready to turn up the dial if they hope to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
“It’s going to be tough, but we’ll make it through,” Kutter said.