The Hutchinson Showstoppers danced their way to their first win of the season Saturday when they took first place in the high kick at their home invitational.
It was Hutch’s third competition of the year, and they hosted eight other teams including several conference and section rivals such as Marshall, Delano, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Litchfield and Fairmont.
Hutchinson won the high kick competition with a sweep of the rank points.
In the jazz competition Hutch took third for it best finish this season. It scored seven rank points to come in behind Delano and Marshall by one and two points, respectively.
The Showstoppers hope Saturday’s results are a foretelling of what is to come when they travel to Litchfield High School for the Wright County Conference High Kick competition at 6:30 pm. Thursday. After that, the team competes at noon Saturday in the Waconia Invitational.
Hutchinson Invitational (Dec. 7)
Kick: 1. Hutchinson 3, 2. Marshall 6, 3. Delano 9, 4. Willmar 12, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 15, 6. Litchfield 19, 7. Fairmont 20, 8. Tri City 24.5, 9. GFW 25.5
Jazz: 1. Delano 5, 2. Marshall 6, 3. Hutchinson 7, 4. Willmar 13, 5. Fairmont 15, 6. Tri City 18