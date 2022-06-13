Dom Dietel saved his best for last.
And that’s likely to be remembered for quite some time.
The Litchfield senior, who graduated with the class of 2022 three weeks earlier, wrapped up his high school athletic career at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“It was awesome,” Dietel said of participating in his first state meet. “The atmosphere there was so much different than any other meets during the year. It was, like, so professional. It was not just a regular meet. Everything meant something.”
Dietel went out on a high note, finishing second in the shot put with a toss of 56-feet, 2-inches, which etched his name into fourth-place on Litchfield’s all-time records list. His teammate, sophomore T.J. Christensen, with whom he has waged some tremendous battles this past season, finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 50-feet, ¼-inch.
Jackson Weston of Grand Rapids won the Class AA championship with a throw of 58-2, better than the winning throws in both the Class A and AAA state meets.
“It was kind of crazy to think about,” Dietel said. “Afterward, I was giving him the, ‘Wow, I just lost to the best shot putter in the state.’ It was cool to see, for sure.”
Competing against the state’s best was a thrill, Dietel said, and a factor that brought out his best effort. His best shot put of the season entering the state meet was 53-10 1/2, so his state runner-up distance was well over two feet better than his previous best.
Though he earned second place in the Section 6AA meet a week earlier with a distance of 50-4 1/2, Dietel said he was disappointed with that throw. It made him the first thrower in the second flight at state, rather than the third-to-last thrower he would have been had his season-best been used in seeding.
But Dietel didn’t let that phase him. His first throw at state was 54 feet. And on his second throw, he uncorked his 56-footer that proved to be the state runner-up distance.
“I’m not really sure what it was,” Dietel said. “All year, at practice I never really threw my best. I’m a gamer, per se, because I got my best in meets.”
He credits throwing coach Tait Christensen with a practice strategy that saw Dietel avoid the weight room and instead simply concentrate on his form in the four practice days leading up to the state meet.
“That kind of helped, too,” he said. “That, and seeing good competition and knowing you have to throw your best to make it to the top makes a difference, too.”
Finishing second at the state meet was special, Dietel said, not just for the personal achievement, but for what it says about the Litchfield throwing program under Tait Christensen’s tutelage. His state runner-up finish actually moved Dietel past his coach on the school’s all-time list. And it came in a meet in which he was competing with and against his coach’s son, T.J. Christensen.
“He’s one of my brother Jacob’s best friends,” Dietel said of TJ. “He’s kind of felt like a little brother in a way. I really liked seeing him succeed.
“And to see two Litchfield people (in the top eight at state) shows the rest of the state that we have good throwers, for sure,” he added. “That’s something that is a bright spot here. It shows how much work we put in to trying to be better all the time.”
While it was his final high school competition, Dietel isn’t done with athletics. He’s already accepted a scholarship to play football at Minnesota State University Mankato, and while he was at the state meet he received a message from the Mankato throwing coach, who encouraged him to check out the track and field program once he arrives on campus in August, as well.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “It’s pretty cool anyway.”
Litchfield shines at state meet
While Dietel’s second-place finish in the shot put was the highest by a Litchfield athlete at the state meet, it was not the only brought spot.
In fact, six Dragons competed at the state meet, and five of them found their way to the medals platform.
- T.J. Christensen collected two medals. Along with his seventh-place finish in the shot put, the Litchfield sophomore took sixth in the discus. His discus distance of 148-4 was down from his section-winning throw of 155-6, but it was better than last year’s state meet, when he finished 15th overall with a distance of 127-4.
- Sophomore Blake Aller took eighth in the 200-meter dash, running a time of 22.34 seconds. Spectrum School’s Max Reis won the event in 21.87.
- Junior Jaelyn Baseman finished third in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 37-1 ½. Mandy Duellman of Winona won the event with a toss of 39-3 ¾.
Baseman qualified for her first state meet by winning the Section 6AA shot put championship with a throw of 36-7 ½.
- unior Lillia Chvatal took eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16-4. She finished second in the Section 6AA meet a week earlier with a jump of 16-7 ½.
- Raina Kaping, a junior, just missed the medal platform, taking 10th in the pole vault with a height of 9-5. She had qualified for state with a personal-best vault of 10-4 in the section meet a week before.