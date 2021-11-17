It’s an exciting time for Hutchinson senior student-athletes as many are choosing where they’ll be going next year to study and join collegiate teams to continue their athletic careers.
Eight Tigers recently announced their college decisions, including three Division I programs and three Minnesota colleges.
In swimming, girls state champions Hailey Farrell and Grace Hanson are going to the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri, respectively, while boys swimmer Noah Tague is heading to McKendree University in Illinois. Adri Rhoda signed to play volleyball at Middle Tennessee State while Mady Heller has plans to play at the College of St. Benedict. In basketball, Sam Rensch is going to Augustana University in South Dakota while Alyssa Stamer is heading north to St. Cloud State University. Lastly, Tate Renning hopes to make a spot for himself playing baseball at Bemidji State University.
All eight of these athletes took some time with a reporter to discuss their decisions during a signing ceremony this past week.
Hanson ready to go fast for Mizzou
As one of Hutchinson High School’s all-time greatest girls swimmers, Grace Hanson had her choice of several Division I programs. But when it came down to it, Missouri was where she felt the most at home, even if it is far from it.
“I chose Missouri just because the coaches and teammates felt like family instantly to me,” Hanson said. “And the campus was amazing, everything I’ve always wanted. I know it’s kind of far away, but with everything that was there it felt like home. I feel safe going there.”
Swimming at the college level is something Hanson said she’s “always known” she wanted to do, and from a young age she seemed destined for it. Hanson has won multiple state titles and was named the Class A Girls Swimmer of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Although there was no state last year due to COVID, she got to swim against some of the best in the country this past summer as a participant in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Watching older teammates such as Lexi Kucera, Bella Thovson and Lillie Ortloff go on to college swimming careers cemented Hanson’s desire. Now she’s looking forward to building new friendships and seeing how much better she can be at the top college level.
“I’m super excited to have that type of competition,” Hanson said about swimming with a DI program. “Just seeing the comparison between our high school now and that is just insane. I’m super excited to be a part of it.”
Hanson said she’ll likely continue swimming sprinting events, as she does now for Hutchinson, and she’s planning to study elementary education.
Farrell wants to fly with Jayhawks
Like her teammate, girls swimmer Hailey Farrell, who is also a past state champion and Hutchinson great, had a tough decision to make about which Division I swimming program to join. What was not difficult was the decision to swim at college.
“Honestly, since I was a sophomore I couldn’t imagine not going to college for it,” Farrell said. “Since I was a little kid I wanted to become a DI athlete, because that’s just kind of what you do when you’re younger, but then when I had the opportunity to actually pursue that dream I was like, I have to take it.”
After narrowing it down to about five schools, Farrell decided on the University of Kansas after making a visit to the campus.
“I felt so at home there,” she said. “I loved the team, they were so much fun, and I didn’t think I could find another atmosphere like that. There was nothing like it.”
As of now coaches have told her she’ll likely swim many of the same events she swims for Hutchinson: the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, the 200 individual medley, and possibly a stroke such as the 200 butterfly or backstroke. She’s planning to study exercise science.
Like Hanson, Farrell is excited to push herself and go up against Division I competition the likes she doesn’t see often in high school meets. But she’s also excited about getting to know her Jayhawks teammates better in a new place.
“I’ve already met with some of the other commits in my class, and they’re absolutely great people,” Farrell said. “So I’m looking forward to rooming with them.”
Tague will train with the best
For as long as Noah Tague can remember, he’s been swimming. So the reason he wanted to continue swimming in college at McKendree University is because he’s never known anything else.
“I don’t really remember a time when I wasn’t swimming,” he said. “I sort of just do it, so that’s what I want to do it in college now. I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve always done.”
His plan is to study business and continue swimming the events he’s done all through high school, such as the breaststroke and individual medley. He chose McKendree because he really enjoyed his visit and is still in contact with members of the team he met while he was there. But he also likes that he’ll have the opportunity to train with Filipe Pinheiro, a NCAA Division II National Champion breaststroker.
“That was also a big part of it,” Tague said. “I’ll have a lot of really fast people around me.”
While working alongside a national champ would be intimidating to some, Tague is looking forward to seeing how his times stack up to others at the college level.
“There are a lot of guy who are way faster than me, and a bunch of levels above me, and I’m really excited to swim with them every day,” he said.
Rhoda making the move to Tennessee
With 1,225 career kills, Adri Rhoda is Hutchinson’s all-time leader in career kills. Now she’s taking her hitting skills to play Division I volleyball at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
“It’s pretty far away, but it’s a good program and I know that I’ll play there and I can help the team there,” she said in a previous interview. “And I really loved the coaches. It was like instant. My mom cried so many times when we were on our visit, it was like a second family.”
When she’s not playing volleyball, Rhoda said she plans to study neuropsychology.
Although she had never been to Tennessee before her visit to the campus, she said the coaches and players were friendly and made it seem familiar during her visit.
“Playing club, you talk to a lot of college coaches,” Rhoda said. “These two … they’re just so easy to talk to. A lot of the coaches you talk to it’s business style and you have to make sure you know what you’re talking about and have stuff prepared. … We met with two of the girls that play there and it was an instant connection. They took pictures with me and everything was so natural.”
Heller wants to hit for the Bennies
The COVID-19 pandemic gave us all time to think about what our plans are for the future. It was during that time that Mady Heller decided she didn’t want this past fall to be her last time on the volleyball court.
“I decided I wanted to play volleyball in college when COVID happened last year and our season was kind of messed up,” she said. “I really missed the atmosphere of the volleyball team and just being normal, and I kind of fell in love with it even more. So I decided playing college was a good choice and right for me.”
When it came to deciding where to play, she chose the College of St. Benedict because she liked the coaches and fell in love with the campus. She’s also planning to study neuroscience and chemistry or psychology.
Although Heller won’t officially be a member of the team until after tryouts next year, she feels confident that she’ll be able to earn her spot on the team, wherever they need her.
“They’re looking for anyone who has potential,” she said. “I’m not really sure where I would play right now, it’s kind of up in the air. I’m planning to play in the front row, but this past season I played in the back row, so there’s always that option too.”
Rensch joining sister as a Viking
Basketball runs in Sam Rensch’s blood, and now blue and gold do too.
Like his sister Kenzie, a junior at Augustana College, Sam is heading to Sioux Falls to play basketball for the Vikings next year. In fact it was that sibling connection that partly led him to Augustana.
“I’ve always loved basketball, it’s kind of been the love of my life my entire life, and I’ve always worked out in the mornings, worked out after school, on weekends, I’ve never took a day off,” he said. “And my sister kind of got me big into (Augustana) because she’s from there.”
But it wasn’t just Kenzie who convinced Sam to join the Vikings. It was the coaches, too, who Sam described as “genuine, open” people and who “knew what I wanted to hear.”
Sam said he is undecided so far about what he’ll study, and on the court the coaches weren’t sure yet either what would be his role. But Sam said he’ll likely figure in as perimeter player, such as a guard or small forward.
Wherever he plays, he’s already looking forward to joining his new team and getting closer with his fellow Vikings.
“A couple AAU teammates I play with, four of us are now going to Augustana together, so that’s going to be really enjoyable,” he said. “I just love basketball, so it’s going to be a good time the next four years.”
Huskies help Stamer stay close to home
Alyssa Stamer’s love for the game, and the relationships and memories made through it are what made up her mind to continue playing basketball in college. And it was love for her family that partly led to her decision to play at St. Cloud State University.
“St. Cloud was close to home, so I could still watch my sisters for their sporting events and support them, and my parents can come watch me too,” she said. “That was pretty big.”
Like others looking forward to next year, she’s excited about building new friendships and taking her game to the next level. She’s also looking forward to studying nursing with the goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
As far as what her position will be with the Huskies, her coaches said they’re looking for her to play guard in a role she is familiar with.
“They said they’re just looking for someone to bring the ball up or someone to be the decision-maker and a leader,” she said. “Pretty similar to my high school role right now, I guess.”
Bemidji gives Renning a shot to play ball
High school has been tough for Tate Renning. In three years he’s suffered multiple injuries that have shut his baseball season down. They almost shut down his hopes of playing college baseball as well.
Bemidji State University was able to see past the lost seasons, however, and recognize Renning’s resiliency to give him a chance to play for the Beavers after high school.
“I’ve always kind of thought that would be one of my top choices in Minnesota,” Renning said about BSU. “I like the campus, I like that it’s on the lake, it’s kind of a cool area too. I really liked the coaching staff when I went up there for a visit, and the guys there.”
Renning was also impressed by the school’s new facilities, but most of all he’s appreciative for the opportunity he’s receiving. He plans to make the most of it by working to carve a spot out on the roster for himself, while also studying biology or pre-optometry.
“Right now I’m playing short for Hutch, so I’ll most likely either play there, probably pitch some, and maybe in the outfield a little too,” he said. “That’s what they’ve said so far.”