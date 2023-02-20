The Minnesota State Elks Hoop Shoot drew two dozen of the state's top young basketball shooters to Hutchinson Saturday.
Hosted by the local Elks Lodge, the Hoop Shoot took place at Park Elementary School gym, with 24 shooters competing in six divisions. The shooters were winners of district competition.
No Hutchinson youth qualified for the state shoot, but the Hutchinson Elks Lodge was represented by Lola Nester of Mound, who won local and district competitions to advance to state.
And on Saturday, Nester also won her age division in the state Hoop Shoot, earning the right to compete at a regional competition March 18 in Iowa. Winners of that regional tournament advance to the national finals, set for April in Chicago.