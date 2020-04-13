For a second straight year, Hutchinson girls swimmer Grace Hanson and her coach, Rory Fairbanks, were named the Class A swimmer and coach of the year by the Minnesota Swimming and Diving Coaches Association.
The awards were announced last week during the association's annual all-state banquet, which was virtual this year.
Hanson, a sophomore, is the third Hutchinson girl to receive the award and the second to have won it twice.
For Fairbanks, who started coaching Hutchinson's girls team in 2000, this is the sixth time he has won the award in 20 years.
"It’s a testament to the athletes I have a pleasure to work with," he said. "Without their dedication and work ethic, the team wouldn’t be as good as it is."
— Vinny Harvieux