Minnesota town ball fans can check out the grand opening of the Fairfax Cardinals Baseball Museum noon Sunday, July 19, in Fairfax.
The museum showcases 128 years of history, including information about the Western Minny years, historic balls, bats and gloves, several autographed items from local and professional baseball stars, and many other artifacts.
Door prizes will also be given out including autographed baseballs from Joe Mauer, Paul Molitor, Gary Hess, Dana Kiecker and much more. The first 50 kids age 17 and younger will also receive a free regulation baseball.
After touring the museum, fans can take in a game at 1 p.m. as the Fairfax Cardinals play the New Ulm Brewers.