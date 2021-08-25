It’s a year of big changes for the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake girls soccer team.
The Tigers will face new rivals in the Wright County Conference, while old rivals are now gone. They’ll face new competition in the Section 6AA playoffs, with fewer teams now that a third class has been added to the sport. But most of all, they’ll be relying on a new group of varsity players after graduating 14 seniors from the 2020 squad.
“Being that top heavy, there were not a lot of younger players who saw many varsity minutes,” wrote head coach Mike Jacobsen, who is in his 12th year coaching the team.
Of course new is nothing new to the Tigers. Last year was also a big season of change as it was the first year Hutchinson and GSL played together as a co-op. The team finished 2-7-2 overall, ending with a narrow 2-1 loss to Willmar in the first round of playoffs.
In conference play the Tigers were 0-6-2, but things look very different in the WCC now that Waconia, Orono and New Prague have moved on to new conferences. Those three teams finished first, third and fourth in the WCC standings last year, respectively. Although the Tigers lost three of their top rivals, Southwest Christian joined the WCC this year, bringing the conference to eight teams total.
“I think in the early season, Watertown-Mayer is probably the conference favorite now, followed by Holy Family,” Jacobsen said, adding that Southwest Christian is also a team to keep an eye on.
If the Tigers hope to rebuild and be competitive in this new conference, they’ll have to rely on their up-and-coming talent. Although the team is smaller and less experienced than years past, Jacobsen said its strength is the leadership from its three senior captains: Cassidy Rislund on defense, Isabel Villarreal at midfield, and Miranda Litzau in charge at forward. Those three will provide some stability for the Tigers, but it will be up to others to step up and fill shoes.
On defense, junior Jenna Neyers will step into a larger roll on defense while juniors Jackie Lemke and Megan Anderson also look to factor in on the field. Sophomore defenders Alexis Sanken and Hannah Wigern may also see time on the field.
At midfield, senior Elsie Broersma and junior Ellie Ketcher return with a bit of varsity experience, while Madelyn Klinker, Calla Becker, Brooke Brown and Faith Wertz will help add depth. At the front of the field, senior Erin Tews, junior Livia Withers and sophomore Lydia Simons are back at forward and joined by young new attackers Riana Forcier, Claire Verdeck and Mylea Monahan.
“Perhaps the area that has the least experience is at goal keeping, which means our defense line has to effectively shut down any attack by the opponents and limit the total number of shots our keeper has to save,” Jacobsen said.
Finding a person to mind the net has not been easy, Jacobsen said, with several players competing for the position, but Litzau looking like the preseason favorite.
When it comes to the conference, the Tigers’ goals are simpler. They want to win more games to earn a better seed in the section tournament. When they get to playoffs, Jacobsen said the Tigers are excited to be up against teams they’ve never faced before. The addition of a new class means the size of the section dropped from 16 teams to eight, including Becker, Big Lake, Monticello, Princeton, St. Francis, Willmar and Zimmerman.
“With a smaller team this year, we do not have a very deep bench, which means we have to stay healthy and injury free,” Jacobsen said. “Playing together in a close-knit group, trusting each other to do their part may be the biggest secret to our season’s success.”