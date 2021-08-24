After graduating a large group of experienced players, Hutchinson’s girls tennis team has lots of openings to fill. The good news is the Tigers also have lots of young players ready to compete for a role on the varsity team in 2021.
“We have some great numbers in grades 9-11, and we are excited to see who will step up and show that they are ready for varsity competition,” wrote head coach Todd Card in an email. He is heading into his eighth season at the helm and is joined by assistant coach Tayla Card, his daughter and a former Tiger tennis player.
There’s more good news. The Tigers do have some returning players with varsity experience, beginning with senior captain Ellie Petersen. Others are Lauren Nelson, Claire Schweim and Erica Eckhart. This group is joined by the team’s other senior captain, Kylie Lindersmith.
A look up and down the Tigers’ returning lineup shows they graduated all but one of their singles players from last year, their No. 1 doubles team and half of their No. 2 doubles team.
“That means that we have six positions that we will have to fill from last year,” Card said, “with the hardest probably being finding some players that want to tackle the challenge of playing singles.”
Petersen, who played No. 3 singles last year, will likely move up to No. 1 singles. Hutchinson opened its season this past weekend with a split, sweeping Mankato East/Loyola 7-0 and falling 5-2 to St. Peter. In those matches, Petersen was 1-1 at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile Nelson, Lindersmith and Audrey Hanson also split their matches at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
In the doubles matches, Eckhart and Schweim teammed in the No. 1 spot and finished 1-1 this past weekend. The other teams of Avery Watzke and Stella Docken, and Morgan Briggman and Jolynn Hauan won both of their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively, which may bode well for them filling in those positions this fall.
Though they are young, Card believes the team has depth and balance throughout its lineup.
“Some teams have some great individual talent that will win for them on singles,” he said. “Other teams try to strengthen their doubles lineup and hope to pull off one of the singles matches. I believe our strength lies somewhere in the middle as we may have stronger players across the board than some teams, but against others may have to rely on our depth and hope that we can pull off four points between doubles and singles.”
In the Wright County Conference, the Tigers are making the move from East to West. That doesn’t necessarily mean easier matches, as Hutchinson will now square off against rivals such as Litchfield, New London-Spicer and Annandale. Card said the change also doesn’t affect the team’s goals this year.
“We will continue to focus on improving and being the best team that we can,” Card said. “We believe that we can be one of the top teams in our conference, regardless of which side we are on, if we focus on being positive and improving all the time.”
When it comes to playoffs, the Tigers remain in the ultra competitive Section 2AA bracket against powerhouses such as Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chaska and Chanhassen. While it may be a tall order, Hutchinson’s players and coaches believe they can compete if they continue to grow and develop as a team.
“The key will be to have the inexperienced players step up and get after it,” Card said.
Hutchinson 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0 (Aug. 21)
Singles: 1. Ellie Petersen (H) over Tiegen Richards 7-5, 6-3; 2. Lauren Nelson (H) over Baylee Knott 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kylie Lindersmith (H) over Brynja Flitter 6-0, 6-0; 4. Audrey Hanson (H) over Mylie Gleason 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Erica Eckhart/Claire Schweim (H) over Sydney Jacobs/Addi Wassman 6-2, 7-6; 2. Avery Watzke/Stella Docken (H) over Kalea Homich/Ashlyn Leddy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan (H) over Hannah Westman/Averie Hernandez 6-1, 6-2
St. Peter 5, Hutchinson 2 (Aug. 21)
Singles: 1. Amelia Hildebrandt (SP) over Ellie Petersen 6-4, 6-2; 2. Annika Southworth (SP) over Lauren Nelson 6-1, 6-2; 3. Rhyan Holmgren (SP) over Kylie Lindersmith 6-1, 6-2; 4. Madison Kamm (SP) over Audrey Hanson 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Josie Wiebusch/Macy Weller (SP) over Erica Eckhart/Claire Schweim 6-1, 6-3; 2. Avery Watzke/Stella Docken (H) over Molly Voeltz/Kali Erickson 2-6, 6-1, 10-4; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan (H) over Raina Roemhildt/Zetta Haugen 6-4, 7-5