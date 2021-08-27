When Hutchinson football kicks off its 2021 season Friday at St. Cloud Apollo, there will be some new players on the field, but in many ways they’ll be the same old Tigers of the past, relying on their speed and depth to pound the ball and tire out opposing teams.
“We are hoping our quickness defensively will be a strength, as well as depth at running back,” Hutchinson head coach Andy Rostberg wrote in a questionnaire as he prepares for his 23rd season as head coach.
Rostberg and the Tigers, like most coaches and athletes, are looking forward to what they hope will be a return to normal this year after an unusual 2020 season in which they finished with a 5-2 record. Not only were the playoffs shortened thanks to COVID-19, but the pandemic made things difficult for district play as well. The Tigers only faced four North Central White rivals and finished with a 2-2 record for third place out of the seven teams. Rocori won the district with a 5-0 record, while Willmar finished second at 3-2.
The 2021 Tigers are hoping to pick up where they left off last year and have a strong core of returners including captains Sam Rensch, Aaron Elliott, Max Einck and Colin Nagel. Nagel will lead the offense at quarterback and look for Elliott, his tight end, to be one of his top targets when passing is necessary. One of his other favorite targets last year, Rensch, will miss much or all of the season as he recovers from an injury this summer.
Otherwise the Tigers will do what they do best — run the ball. Nagel rushed for 504 yards on 71 carries last year and will likely be asked to carry the ball often once again. He’ll also hand the ball off regularly to the Tigers’ stable of rushers, such as Mitchell Piehl, who was the team’s top running back last year with 737 yards and seven scores on 93 carries.
In the trenches the Tigers will be led by Einck and Jon Evenson, but otherwise they’ll need lots of new players to step in after graduating a majority of their linemen last year.
“Our offensive and defensive lines are very inexperienced other than a couple players,” Rostberg admitted.
Looking ahead to this season, Rostberg said that staying healthy and continuing to improve throughout the year will be key to the team’s usual goal of making a November playoff run. The Tigers’ competitive district schedule should help with the second of those keys, as they’ll face teams with perennial success such as Becker, Rocori, Willmar and Delano.
When it comes time for the Section 2AAAA playoffs, there were some big changes made with the new competitive section assignments. Mankato East and New Ulm, teams that have regularly been toward the bottom of the section, are gone and have been replaced by Willmar, Faribault and St. Peter. Those three additions, along with Marshall and Jordan, which remain in the section, will make it a tough road to state for any team.