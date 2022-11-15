Anyone paying attention to the state Class AAAA football rankings knew Stewartville was No.1 in the state, with a perfect record of 10-0.
That didn’t matter much to the No. 2 team in the state, as Hutchinson handily defeated Stewartville 60-22 in the state quarterfinal playoffs Thursday at Lakeville South High School.
The Tigers will meet Zimmerman in the state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The winner will face either No. 7 Simley or No. 8 Rocori, who play in the other semifinal Thursday.
But first, it was the quarterfinal game.
Hutchinson quickly got on the board in its first possession when junior quarterback Logan Butler linked up with junior receiver Charlie Renner from midfield.
Butler took the snap and sprinted to his right, while Renner dragged the middle from the slot. The Hutchinson offensive line gave Butler all the time he needed as he threw into a stiff, bitter, northeast wind. Butler set his feet and went deep across the field to Renner, who had been left all alone by the Stewartville defense. Renner then easily shed three would-be Stewartville tacklers and scored the first touchdown of the game.
The conversion run was unsuccessful, but Hutchinson established the lead, 6-0.
“It was a little intimidating,” Butter said of the windy conditions. “During warmups, I didn’t do too well. But (in that play), it came natural to me. It was easy, there.”
Stewartville countered, with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter, when quarterback Ayden Helder hit receiver Colton Parker for a three-yard touchdown pass. Parker Wangen kicked the extra point, and Stewartville took the lead 7-6 to close out the first quarter.
Hutchinson needed 10 seconds into the second quarter to respond, using different formations against the Stewartville defense. Senior fullback A.J. Ladwig took the handoff from Butler and broke out, up the right side of the line of scrimmage.
Ladwig shed two tacklers from the Stewartville secondary and galloped all alone 50 yards for the touchdown.
Butler hit senior tight end Kyle Schumann, who was integral to setting up Renner’s earlier score, for the two-point conversion, as Hutchinson took a lead they would never relinquish at 14-7.
Ludwig added another touchdown, on a two-yard run with 8:52 to play in the first half, to give the Tigers a 22-7 lead. And even though Stewartville’s Carter Miller took the ensuing kickoff up the Hutchinson sideline 75 yards for the score to close the gap, Hutchinson’s dominance was apparent as the first half ended 22-14.
In the third quarter, senior running back Levi Teetzel joined Ladwig with two more Hutchinson touchdowns before Stewartville could respond.
Helder struck Wangen from 15 yards for the Stewartville score, but Hutchinson’s rout was on, 36-22, heading into the fourth quarter.
Hutchinson was all by itself at the end of the game, as coach Andy Rostberg called up another “moose” in Carter Verhasselt. The junior fullback had touchdown runs of three and 48 yards, and tacked on the conversion run after Ladwig’s fourth touchdown, a 74-yard run.
“The team played well. We dominated them. It was fun. It feels awesome!” Verhasselt said.
Hutchinson scored a safety, downing Stewartville’s punter who couldn’t handle the snap, in his own end zone to close out the game.
“We just came out and kind of played our football,” Rostberg told a reporter from the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’re going to be physical. We’re going to block you, tackle you, and run the ball, hard. We’ve got good (running) backs. That’s how we play. No different than we’ve played all year.”
STATE CLASS AAAA PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Friday at Lakeville South High School
Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22
Stewartville 7 7 8 0 — 22
Hutchinson 6 16 14 24 — 60
Scoring
H — Charlie Renner 50 pass from Logan Butler (run failed)
S — Colton Parker 3 pass from Ayaden Helder (Parker Wangen kick)
H — A.J. Ladwig 50 run (Kyle Schumann from Butler)
H — Ladwig 2 run (Levi Teetzel run)
S — Carter Miller 75 kickoff return (Wangen kick)
H — Teetzel 2 run (Teetzel run)
H — Ladwig 4 run (pass failed)
S — Wangen pass from Helder (Carter Miller pass from Helder)
H — Carter Verhasselt 3 run (Teetzel run)
H — Verhasselt 48 run (run failed)
H — Ladwig 74 run (Verhasselt run)
H — Safety, Stewartville punter tackled in end zone
STEWARTVILLE
Rushing — Ayden Helder 8-(-31), Owen Sikkink 17-36, Tegan Malone 1-3. Passing — Helder 14-25-1 177 2TD. Receiving — Henry Tschetter 1-6, Sikkink 7-95, Carter Miller 3-46, Parker Wangen 2-27, Colton Parker 1-3.
HUTCHINSON
Rushing — Levi Teetzel 15-89, Charlie Renner 1-16, Carter Verhasselt 8-78, Logan Butler 2-0, A.J. Ladwig 22-302. Passing — Butler 3-5-0 91 TD. Receiving — Renner 1-50, Ladwig 1-5, Schumann 1-36.