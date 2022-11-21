Hutchinson is headed back to the state championship game.
The Tigers defeated Zimmerman 42-28 Friday to advance to the Minnesota State High School League AAAA Prep Bowl championship.
Hutchinson, which won the 2021 state title, will go for a repeat against Simley at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“It’s hard to do it,” coach Andy Rostberg said of the repeat. “It’s hard to win a district title, it’s hard to win a section title, it’s hard to win (playoff games). I know when you’ve done it before, and it seems you’re not chasing anything — gah…it’s not fair. These kids? This team? They’ve never done this before. We try to stay calm, consistent, and do what we do.”
Hutchinson received the opening kickoff and went to work. On third and 14 from their own 48, quarterback Logan Butler hit receiver Charlie Renner over the top for 34 yards to set the Tigers up in the red zone.
Fullback A.J. Ladwig bulled his way in from the 1-yard line for a touchdown and Hutchinson took the lead with the only score of the first quarter, 6-0.
Ladwig pounded the ball in again from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter, and the Tigers converted on a nifty option to make it 14-0. On the conversion, running back Levi Teetzel took the pitch into the flat on the right side of the line and took advantage of the Zimmerman defense. Out on the edge, Renner was undefended in the end zone, and Teetzel tossed to him.
Hutchinson stunned the Zimmerman coverage on the ensuing kick when an intended squib kick bounced off an up-front blocker and was recovered by Hutchinson.
Brady Anderson recovered a Zimmerman fumble at their 45-yard line later in the quarter to set up Hutchinson’s next scoring drive, who was sparked with a Butler-to-Ladwig 26-yard pass play.
Ladwig finished the drive, scoring his third touchdown of the game, plunging in from 4 yards out for a 20-0 Hutchinson lead. Zimmerman needed an answer.
And the Thunder found it.
Speedy Caden Spence went off a wing to spread the Hutchinson defense. The running back used the jet sweep prolifically, for which Hutchinson had no contain on the edge. Spence put touchdowns on the board for Zimmerman from 30 and 47 yards to close the gap to 20-14 by halftime.
“We made an adjustment, you know, we moved some guys around. We realized we got to play them physical,” Ladwig said, who also plays linebacker. “I don’t think we were expecting as much of a fight from them as they gave us, but we adjusted and did better.”
“We’ve got good kids. We really do.” Rostberg said. “They could have felt sorry for themselves, but we persevered. We played hard, we stopped them on fourth down, I think, three times. One was a fake punt.”
Ladwig scored his fourth touchdown with 4:27 remaining in the third, from 1 yard out.
The fourth quarter turned into a shootout. Zimmerman used Spence for another sweep, from 1 yard out, and kicked the extra point to close to 28-21.
On first and 10 from the Zimmerman 14-yard line, and six minutes left in the game, Teetzel took Butler’s handoff from the wishbone and outsprinted the defense to the right side pylon. Ladwig tacked on two points more, as Hutchinson extended its lead, 36-21.
Zimmerman’s quarterback, Brock Snow, hit 145-pound receiver Hunter Dipprey for a 30-yard score. Dipprey, listed generously as standing 6 feet tall, had drawn the ire of many Hutchinson fans for his play on defense at cornerback. Again Zimmerman cut Hutchinson’s lead to 36-28.
Moments later, with 4:14 remaining in the game, fullback Carter Verhasselt drove a dagger into the Zimmerman defense, which could not account for the A-gap on the right side of Hutchinson’s line. Verhasselt launched 55 yards to the end zone to the howls for “moose” by Hutchinson fans.
Linebacker Dylan Wigern sealed the win for Hutchinson, as he recovered Zimmerman’s fourth-and-4, desperation attempt fumble.
Hutchinson was without the services of Teetzel, who sat on the bench, actively attended by team trainers. No announcement of his status has been made by team staff.
It was a passing game for Hutchinson’s Butler, who connected for 61% of his passes for 122 yards and one interception. The two-headed monster of Ladwig (32 carries, 108 yards, 4 TDs) and Teetzel (19 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD) accounted for most of Hutchinson’s scoring.