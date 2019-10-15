The Hutchinson Tigers dominated the Big Lake Hornets 48-0 last Friday to roll to a 7-0 record. With a win over Willmar Wednesday night in the regular season finale, the Tigers would secure a second straight North Central White District championship.
Since moving to the district, the Tigers have had three straight victories over the Hornets, outscoring them 109-26 in those contests.
Hutchinson rushers did what they do best by picking up 356 yards on 47 attempts from nine different players, with six of the attempts resulting in touchdowns. This was the third game this season where the Tigers have racked up more than 300 yards rushing, and they have five games with 250 yards or more.
The Tigers got out to a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter behind two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Russell Corrigan. Hutch put the game away in the second quarter, scoring three more times, including a 69-yard run from Hayden Jensen, to take a 40-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was played more conservatively as Hutch only scored once in the third quarter with the backups doing most of the work.
Hutchinson has won 15 consecutive regular season games dating back to last season and will look to put together back-to-back perfect regular seasons at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar.
Tigers take aim at Willmar
Hutchinson has won it’s previous two contests over the Willmar Cardinals, averaging 44 points in those games.
Although Willmar has a 2-5 record, it has played up to its competition. In their first game of the season, the Cardinals lost a close game to fifth ranked Detroit Lakes 44-43. They had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point that would have knotted the game up.
Last week the Cardinals also played well against the No. 7 Becker Bulldogs. They were only down six points heading into the fourth quarter but failed to find a way to score and lost 12-0.
The Cardinals could sneak up on the Tigers and end their 15-game winning streak if Hutch’s players aren’t prepared.
“Last week they held a really good Becker team to just two touchdowns,” head coach Andy Rostberg said. “Willmar will be ready to play, it’s a big game as far as their section standings go. They’re always prepared and ready to play football.”
Willmar, however, has been susceptible to the run this season, allowing an average of 172 yards per game. That could play right into the Tigers’ game plan.
Even though Hutch has the advantage on paper, Rostberg believes that the team must execute on both sides of the ball.
“We worry more about ourself than our opponent,” he said. “We’re going to try to do what we do. We’ve played Willmar many times, we know what they do and they know what we do.”
With MEA break this week, it means most games are played on Wednesday. With the short week, coach Rostberg has had to combine daily practices, but nothing is different in terms of preparation.
“We try to keep things as status-quo as possible,” he said.
Following the game, Section 2AAAA seeds will be released. Hutchinson will likely receive one of the top two seeds, which includes a bye in the first round Tuesday, Oct. 22. That means their first game would likely be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at S.R. Knutson Field.
Hutchinson 48, Big Lake 0 (Oct. 11)
Hutch ….. 16 24 8 0
Big Lake … 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Russell Corrigan 6 run (Corrigan run)
H—Corrigan 5 run (Corrigan pass to Ethan Beffert)
Second Quarter
H—Hayden Jensen 69 run (Corrigan run)
H—Tyler Schiller 21 run (Corrigan run)
H—Corrigan 2 run (Corrigan run)
Third Quarter
H—Colin Nagel 2 run (Corrigan run)
Fourth Quarter
No score
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 47-356; Big Lake: n/a
Passing yards — Hutch: 2/3-18; Big Lake: n/a
Total offense — Hutch: 336; Big Lake: n/a
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 2-2-18-0-0, Nagel 0-1-0-0-0
Rushing: Hayden Jensen 3-80, Tyler Schiller 12-59, Mitchell Piehl 8-100, Ty Glaser 1-3, Corrigan 11-74, Logan Holtz 4-20, Colin Nagel 1-3, Riley Gill 6-16, Ethan Carter 1-1
Receiving: Nagel 1-12, , Schiller 1-6
Tackles: Billy Marquardt 1, Sam Rensch 2, Jensen 1, Ciaran McGraw 5, Beffert 2, Aaron Elliott 2, Dawson McCarthy 2, Piehl 5, Gill 1, Alex Nelson 4, Jake Schumann 6, Tristan Hoppe 8, Cody Kurth 4, Jordan Titus 1, Holtz 1, Dane Drape 1, Connor Drahos 1
Sacks: Hoppe 1, Kurth 0.5, Beffert 0.5
Interception: none