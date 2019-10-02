Sauk Rapids-Rice kept things close for the first half of Friday’s game against Hutchinson, but the Tigers dominated the second half on their way to a 54-15 win and 5-0 record this season.
It was homecoming for the Storm, and they opened the game with a 10-minute drive down the field for eight points against the Tigers.
“They came out excited and ready to go and kind of marched down the field on us that first drive,” coach Andy Rostberg said about the opening possession of the game.
That set the tone for the first half, and Hutchinson responded. The Tigers scored a touchdown on their first drive, then added another in the second quarter before Sauk Rapids took a 15-14 lead with its second score of the game.
Hutchinson began to turn the tables on the Storm in the final minutes of the half and scored one more touchdown before halftime. Then the Tigers came back out to start the third quarter with another touchdown for a 30-15 lead. From that point on, the Tigers were in control and finished the game with 40 unanswered points.
“The first drive kind of woke us up. It was their homecoming, so they were pretty pumped up. And then we kind of just put things together, changed some things … and stopped them for the second half.”
Quarterback Russell Corrigan had one of his best nights behind the center, completing five of seven passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns — two to Ethan Beffert and one to Colin Nagel.
“We threw the ball really well,” said Hayden Jensen, who caught one of Corrigan’s passes.
Corrigan added on 136 yards and three more rushing touchdowns, plus six 2-point conversions, to complete his dominant night. Tyler Schiller also had a big game, carrying the ball 15 times for 148 yards and one touchdown.
After five weeks of the regular season, a pattern has started to emerge for the Tigers. While they’ve outscored opponents in all four quarters, they’ve been absolutely dominant in the second half.
Hutchinson has scored 98 points in first halves while allowing 41, a 57-point difference. In second halves, Hutch has scored 112 points and allowed just 28, a massive 84-point difference.
What’s the reason for the Hutchinson’s dominant second-half play? Coach Rostberg couldn’t point to just one factor.
“I don’t know if you can pin it down to one certain thing,” he said. “There is some adjusting that happens as the game goes on.”
Along with in-game adjustments, Rostberg and the Tigers believe their physical style of football may also wear down teams as the game goes on.
“We just keep pounding the ball in the end zone, and they get tired and we don’t,” Hoppe said about opponents. “We wear them out, definitely.”
“That may be a part of it too,” Rostberg said. “If teams have players going both ways, then we may lean on them and wear them out by the second half.”
This week’s game is another big matchup at home as the Hutchinson hosts the Delano Tigers on homecoming.
Delano is a former Wright County Conference rival, and while the two haven’t played each other since 2016, the rivalry hasn’t diminished.
Delano started the season 3-0 but has since lost its past two games to Rocori and Becker. Despite those losses, Hutchinson knows it can’t take the other Tigers for granted.
Delano’s offense relies on a balanced approach, though it leans slightly toward passing. It’s rushed for 794 yards and eight touchdowns on 185 carries this season and is led Robbie Knight, No. 22, who has racked up 524 yards and six scores on 113 carries.
Through the air Delano has 916 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Max Otto has completed 67 of his 113 passing attempts and been intercepted twice. His two favorite targets are Keegan Smith, No. 11, and Trey Longstreet, No. 2. Smith has 25 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Longstreet, who is listed at 6 feet 6 inches tall on the recruiting website rivals.com, has 20 catches for 333 yards and six touchdowns.
Longstreet suffered a concussion in Week 4, however, and did not play last week. Whether he plays Friday is unknown, but Hutchinson is preparing like he’ll be on the field.
Hutchinson 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15 (Sept. 27)
Hutch … 6 16 16 16
Sauk …. 8 7 0 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SR—Kobe Lee 10 pass to Ethan Opsahl (Wollak run)
H—Russell Corrigan 21 pass to Ethan Beffert (2pt fail)
Second Quarter
H—Corrigan 10 run (Corrigan run)
SR—Lee 34 pass to Tayton Philavanh (Welch kick)
H—Corrigan 20 pass to Beffert (Corrigan run)
Third Quarter
H—Corrigan 11 run (Corrigan run)
H—Corrigan 40 pass to Colin Nagel (Corrigan run)
Fourth Quarter
H—Corrigan 20 run (Corrigan run)
H—Tyler Schiller 25 run (Corrigan run)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 52-415; Sauk: 41-110
Passing yards — Hutch: 1/2-19; Sauk: 9/16-119
Total offense — Hutch: 434; Sauk: 229
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 5-7-158-3-0
Rushing: Schiller 15-148, Corrigan 16-136, Ty Glaser 6-17, Ethan Carter 1-(-2), Riley Bushman 3-19, Logan Holtz 3-18
Receiving: Beffert 3-92, Hayden Jensen 1-26, Nagel 1-40
Tackles: Tristan Hoppe 10, Mitch Piehl 7, Alex Nelson 9, Billy Marquardt 4, Beffert 5, Holtz 1, Sam Rensch 3, Matthew Olberg 2, Ciaran McGraw 1, Cody Kurth 7, Jake Schumann 4, Aaron Elliott 2, Jordan Titus 4, Dawson McCarthy 3, Zeke Cosby 3, Alex Staples 1
Sacks: Beffert 1
Fumble recovered: Beffert 1