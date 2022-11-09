“We’re in the middle of our three goals,” Hutchinson football coach Andy Rostberg said after the Tigers defeated Marshall 52-30 Friday to win the Section 2AAAA championship.

“We wanted to be district champs, we wanted to be section champs, and now we want to be state champs,” Rostberg said after the team received the championship plaque and medals on Knutson Field. “Now, we just have to try to go on a three-game run in the state tournament.”

