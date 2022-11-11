Already solidly in control of its State Class AAAA football quarterfinal playoff game, Hutchinson scored three fourth quarter touchdowns and a safety as it put an exclamation mark on its S60-22 win over Stewartville Thursday at Lakeville South High School.
The Tigers, 10-1 overall, advance to the state semifinals, where they will play Zimmerman, 9-3, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Zimmerman beat Holy Angels Academy 51-6 Thursday.
Big plays sparked Hutchinson to a 22-14 halftime lead over Stewartville, as the Tigers scored twice from 50 yards out.
In a surprise for ground-game dominant Hutchinson, the Tigers’ first score came on a 50-yard pass from Logan Butler to Charlie Renner midway through the first quarter. Stewartville answered with its own scoring pass as Ayden Helder hit Parker from three yards out. With 1:27 to play in the first quarter, Stewartville led 7-6 by virtue of an extra point kick, while Hutchinson had failed on a conversion run attempt.
Less than two minutes later, Hutchinson grabbed the lead for good, as A.J. Ladwig scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night on a 50-yard run, and Butler hit tight end Kyle Schumann for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 lead at 11:50 of the second quarter.
Ladwig scored again, on a two-yard run, and Levi Teetzel added the two-point conversion run or a 22-7 Hutchinson lead. But Stewartville kept it close on the ensuing kickoff as Carter Miller went 75 yards to the touchdown, and Wangen added the extra point.
Hutchinson stretched its lead to 36-14 with touchdown runs by Teetzel and Ladwig, and Stewartville scored late in the third to pull back to within two scores, 36-22.
But Hutchinson dominated the fourth to win going away, getting two touchdown runs from fullback Carter Verhasselt — three and 48 yards — and a 74-yard jaunt by Ladwig with 2:36 to play.
For good measure, the Tigers added two points with a safety with 2:22 to play for the 60-22 win.