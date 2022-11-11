A.J. Ladwig

A.J. Ladwig, shown in the Tigers' section final game against Marshall, scored four touchdowns to help Hutchinson to a 60-22 win over Stewartville in the State Class AAAA quarterfinals Thursday.

 PHOTO BY ROMAN BLOEMKE

Already solidly in control of its State Class AAAA football quarterfinal playoff game, Hutchinson scored three fourth quarter touchdowns and a safety as it put an exclamation mark on its S60-22 win over Stewartville Thursday at Lakeville South High School.

The Tigers, 10-1 overall, advance to the state semifinals, where they will play Zimmerman, 9-3, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Zimmerman beat Holy Angels Academy 51-6 Thursday.

Tags