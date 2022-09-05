Hutchinson is 2-0 following a 46-21 win over Alexandria Friday.
Hutchinson forced Alexandria to turn the ball over inside their own 30-yard line on their first possession. An ill-advised Cardinal’s quarterback Chase Thompson pass into the flat on the right side was blown up by the Hutchinson defense which quickly fell on the loose ball.
After a subsequent 22-yard scamper, Hutchinson senior running back Levi Teetzel took the handoff from senior QB Logan Butler and plunged into the end zone from the 7, and again with his own 2-point conversion, and the Tigers were up, 8-0.
Hutchinson ground out another score on their second possession of the quarter when senior fullback A.J. Ladwig rushed into the end zone. Senior running back Alex Elliot was successful rushing for the 2-point try, and the Tiger lead grew to 16-0.
On Hutchinson’s third possession of the first quarter, senior flanker Charlie Renner hauled in a deep post from Butler for a 52-yard strike. Teetzel again accounted for the conversion, and Hutchinson was now 24-0.
Ladwig went off-tackle to the right side, rumbling in for the touchdown from 16 yards out, and Teetzel converted on his third consecutive try for the night to put the Tigers up 32-0.
Thompson threw for a 20-yard touchdown for Alexandria to senior wide receiver Jaxon Schoenrock. Sophomore kicker Daniel Jackson was good for the point-after kick, and the Cardinals were finally on the board. The score was 32-7 going into halftime.
Thompson connected again, this time with senior wide receiver Brayden Staples for a two-yard score. Jackson was good on the kick and Alexandria had its second score of the night. This, after allowing Hutchinson a 2-yard Ladwig scoring run. Alexandria trailed, 38-14, into the fourth quarter.
Teetzel took the pitch from Butler to the right side for Hutchinson and broke four Alexandria tackles over 18 yards, on his way to the end zone. Sophomore FL Nathan Thode grabbed the point-after pass, closing out the win for Hutchinson, 46-21.
Teetzel finished with a monster night for Hutchinson, accounting for 225 of the team-total 415 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns on the ground on 28 carries. Ladwig rushed 103 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns.
The Hutchinson defense flipped Alexandria’s ground game, pushing them back minus-29 yards rushing.
Hutchinson now travels to Willmar, which is 1-0 after defeating St. Cloud Apollo 54-0, for game at 7 p.. Friday, Sept. 9.