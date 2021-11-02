The Hutchinson Tigers football team is moving on to another section final after running through the St. Peter Saints Saturday for a 49-12 win in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinal.
It was a downhill run for the Tigers as they piled on 522 total yards of offense and held the Saints to just 243 yards on defense. Coach Andy Rostberg was happy with how the team played on both sides of the ball, especially considering it had been 10 days since the team played its last game.
“We’ve been off for awhile, and we were able to come out and play pretty sharp,” he said.
“We knew going into the game they’re an 86% run team, so they were going to run it a lot, but the quarterback can also throw it well,” said senior Mitchell Piehl. “So we really just focused on stopping No. 22 (Vinny Guappone) and No. 7 (Kole Guth), the quarterback and the running back.”
Both teams played clean football as there were no turnovers in the game, and as Piehl said, the Saints focused on running the ball. They had 237 yards on the ground, and all but two of the team’s carries were by Guappone or Guth. When they decided to throw the ball, the Tigers were ready and allowed just 6 yards through the air.
“We did a nice job on No. 22 and their quarterback, and defense just played really well,” Rostberg said. “When they did throw, we had them covered well.”
On offense, the Tigers started out with big plays and then settled into their usual grind. Piehl, who celebrated his 18th birthday Saturday, broke off a 77-yard touchdown run on Hutch’s first offensive play of the game. Later in the first quarter, on Hutch’s third possession, Levi Teetzel ran in another 61-yard touchdown to put the Saints back on their heels.
“Those early punches in the game really give us a lot of momentum, and they kind of fall over when that happens sometimes,” Piehl said, “and that’s when we can really start rolling and start punching it in.”
Rolling is exactly what the Tigers did in the second quarter.
As the Saints’ defense began to creep up following the big rushing touchdowns, Hutchinson quarterback Colin Nagel struck downfield on a 45-yard connection with Charlie Renner that set up another 5-yard touchdown run by Teetzel.
Teetzel would score again on Hutch’s next possession, running the ball in from 37 yards out. Then with just a few seconds remaining in the first half, Nagel found Renner one last time for a 39-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 36-0 at halftime. Nagel was 2-for-4 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown. While it wasn’t much, it was all the Tigers needed.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball and run it really effectively in order for our play-action pass to work,” Rostberg said. “We were able to complete a few, two long ones to Charlie (Renner), and that at least backs the secondary up a little bit where you can continue to run it.”
The Tigers picked up where they left off in the second half, pounding the ball on the ground and scoring on a 40-yard dash by A.J. Ladwig. The Saints finally scored their points of the game late in the third quarter, but it was too late by then and Hutchinson added one more touchdown on a 1-yard run by Nagel before sending out its back-up players in the fourth quarter.
It was a dominant performance on the ground as Teetzel racked up 167 yards, Piehl had 136 and Ladwig had 89 to lead the team.
“It just tires them out,” offensive lineman Max Einck said of the Tigers’ relentless rushing. “And half of it is just our team being more physical and in better shape, and we just try to outwork every team that we play.”
Facing the Falcons Friday
As Hutchinson’s blowout wrapped up, attentions turned to the other section quarterfinal game where the Faribault Falcons were able to upset the Willmar Cardinals 35-28. That means the Tigers will host the Falcons at 7 p.m. Friday, at S.R. Knutson Field, in the Section 2AAAA Championship.
“I know exactly what they know about us, and that’s not much,” Rostberg said about Faribault. “They were in our section years ago, four or five years ago. … I know they’ve got a really good left-handed quarterback, they run the spread, that’s about all I know. They go no-huddle, so they would be similar to playing Willmar.”
In their win over the Cardinals, Faribault relied heavily on rusher Matthias Lenway, who carried the ball 35 times for 172 yards. Quarterback Hunter Nelson also completed 13 passes on 19 attempts of 181 yards, spreading the ball out to six different receivers.
While the Tigers don’t know much about Faribault, Rostberg said they probably know just as much about Hutch, and he believes that matchup gives the Tigers an advantage. Einck said Hutch will have to “bring the energy” Friday night and is looking forward to a lively atmosphere on the team’s home field. If all goes well Friday night, the Tigers will be making arrangements to play in the first round of the state tournament.
“This late in the season, there are no bad teams,” Piehl said. “As coach Rostberg said, the small things become the big things. We just need to do all the small things right, and just continue to do the right things and we’ll be fine.”
Section 2AAAA quarterfinal
Hutchinson 49, Chisago Lakes 12 (Oct. 30)
St. Peter … 0 0 6 6
Hutchinson … 14 22 13 0
First Quarter
H—Mitchell Piehl 77 run (run fail)
H—Levi Teetzel 61 run (Colin Nagel run)
Second Quarter
H—Teetzel 5 run (Nagel run)
H—Teetzel 37 run (Nagel run)
H—Nagel 39 pass to Charlie Renner (pass fail)
Third Quarter
H—A.J. Ladwig 40 run (kick blocked)
S—Vinny Guappone 58 run (kick fail)
H—Nagel 1 run (Andrew Prieve kick)
Fourth Quarter
S—Kole Guth 13 run (pass fail)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 37-438; St. P: 32-237
Passing yards — Hutch: 2-84; St. P: 4-6
Total offense — Hutch: 522; St. P: 243
Individual stats
Passing: Nagel 2/4-84-1-0, Nathan Thode 0/0-0-0-0
Rushing: Teetzel 10-167, Ladwig 10-89, Nagel 4-20, Carter Verhasselt 4-17, Alex Elliott 3-9, Piehl 5-136, Manny Pearce 1-0, Eli Croatt 2-11
Receiving: Renner 2-84
Tackles: Alex Elliott 5, Grant Ketcher 2, Dylan Wigern 8, Logan Hoppe 4, Sam Starke 2, Piehl 5, Nolan Prokosch 2, Kyle Schumann 4, Devon Verhasselt 2, Carter Verhasselt 1, Sam Hanson 1, Brady Andersen 5, Riley Gill 2, Teetzel 2, Paul Nass 1, Charles Hartman 6, Gavin Hutchins 3, Aidan Mallak 2