Hutchinson is rolling into the postseason with a first-round bye, and will play host to a section semifinal game.
The seedings came after the Tigers overtook Stewartville for top spot in the Class 2AAAA Minnesota State High School League poll compiled by the Star Tribune.
Like last season, the Tigers await results of the first-round playoff game between fourth-ranked Jordan (5-3) hosting fifth-ranked St. Peter (3-5), which was set for Tuesday. The Section 2AAAA semifinals will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Rostberg Stadium at S.R. Knutson Field.
Hutchinson wrapped up its regular season with a 48-20 win Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Chisago Lakes, 0-8, where senior running back Levi Teetzel racked up 263 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns.
A.J. Ladwig, who was in the spotlight in the Tigers’ Week 7 win, saw his share of action, as well, getting 117 yards on 12 carries and 2 TDs of his own.
Ladwig got on the board on Hutchinson’s opening possession, taking quarterback Logan Butler’s handoff on the fullback trap up the middle, for a 47-yard touchdown. Teetzel added the two-point conversion..
In the second quarter, Teetzel following his partner, senior running back Alex Elliott’s blocking, up the seam on the right side. Teetzel was brought down from behind by a Chisago Lakes defender at the 11-yard line, good for a 45-yard gain.
“When I hear that play in the huddle, from Logan, I know it’s going to be a good one. Especially with Alex, lead-blocking,” Teetzel said after the game. “I do grin every time that play is called.
“Our O-line came out and played really well, so that was all on them. We just kept going the whole game, the O-line didn’t stop. They razzed me a little bit about getting caught from behind, but that’s alright,” he said with a laugh.
Ladwig took the dive, right, from there to score his second TD of the night, and with 10:22 remaining before half, it was 16-0 after another Teetzel conversion.
Chisago Lakes scored on its ensuing possession when junior quarterback Gavin Lewis hooked up with senior tight end Nathan Bluhm. The scoring pass from 10 yards out cut Hutchinson’s lead to 16-6.
Butler then hit senior tight end Kyle Shumann for 16 yards on a seam route, and went over top to junior tight end Andrew Lipke on a fading drag across the middle for 20, on successive plays. This set up another Teetzel touchdown, a dandy off the right side, from 1 yards out. Ladwig tacked on the conversion, and Hutchinson was in command, 24-6.
Chisago Lakes answered when Lewis hit senior running back Mason Mehsikomer for a 15-yard score. The conversion failed, but Chisago Lakes pulled to 24-12.
With 0:48 remaining in the second quarter, Teetzel poured it on from 11 yards, again. It was Hutchinson 32, Chisago Lakes 12, at the half.
Elliot and Mehsikomer traded 4-yard rushes across the goal line, in the third quarter. Neither conversion was successful, and it was then 40-20, Hutchinson.
Teetzel refused to relent, and with three seconds remaining in the third quarter he dove in from 3 yards out.
“We’re pretty happy we got the No. 1 seed, but we did a really good job, bouncing back from the game against Becker,” Teetzel said. “It’s going to be a nice, little, week off but, either way, we’re going to have to earn it, because we have one more guaranteed game left, the rest of the season.
“Either way, it’s going to be a battle. We got to step up and play hard,” Teetzel added. “A big thank you to everyone that’s always coming out to the games, every night. Filling up the stands? You know, the whole town really supports us and we all really appreciate that.”