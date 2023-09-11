Hutchinson’s bruising running game proved nearly unstoppable during a 38-7 win over Delano Friday.
Hutchinson’s bruising running game proved nearly unstoppable during a 38-7 win over Delano Friday.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 as they piled up 349 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns on the ground in their first road game of the season.
Seniors Charlie Renner and Carter Verhasselt led the way for Hutchinson. Renner had 15 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown, while Verhasselt carried the ball 24 times for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Verhasselt has scored nine touchdowns in Hutchinson’s first two games.
Defensively, the Tigers allowed fewer than 200 yards of total offense, limiting Delano to 74 yards rushing and 125 passing. While Delano, which fell to 0-2, managed some yards through the air, passing proved perilous, as well. Hutchinson picked off three passes. Tyler Hennessey, Renner and Nathan Thode had one interception each.
Linebackers Parker Peterson and Davontay Parker led Hutchinson’s defensive charge with six and five tackles, respectively. Hennessey, Thode and Andrew Lipke had four tackles each.
Hutchinson grabbed a lead it would never relinquish in the first quarter when Renner went in from 5 yards out. Later in the quarter, Verhasselt got the first of his four touchdowns on a 7-yard run. Logan Butler hit Lipke with a pass for the two-point conversion, and Hutchinson led 14-0.
After going scoreless in the second quarter, Hutchinson put the game away in the third quarter with a pair of Verhasselt short scoring runs. The 5-foot-9, 18-pound senior went in from 5 yards, then 4 yards. With a pair of two-point conversions — both passes from Butler to Renner — Hutchinson had a 30-0 lead.
Delano got on the board late in the third on a 5-yard run by Cael Olson, but that’s as close as things would get.
When Verhasselt scored and added the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, the Tigers had their 38-7 win.
Next up for Hutchinson is another road game, 7 p.m. Friday at Totino-Grace, which is also 2-0.
Totino-Grace got its second win of the season Friday, beating defending champion Simley 17-0. Hutchinson fans will remember that Simley beat the Tigers in last season’s Class AAAA state championship game.