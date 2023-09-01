Carter Verhasselt scored five touchdowns as Hutchinson opened its 2023 season with a dominating 46-8 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday at S.R. Knutson Field at Rostberg Stadium.
Though they started slowly — not getting their first score until 57 seconds remained in the first quarter — the Tigers were never threatened.
Charlie Renner put Hutchinson on the board in the first with a 15-yard touchdown run, then added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
And then Verhasselt took over. The senior running back scored three second-quarter touchdowns, all on short runs. He bulled in from 4 yards out with 8:01 to go in the quarter, then scored from 2 yards and 1 yard inside of four minutes left in the first half.
Hutchinson’s defense played a big role in the fast start, harassing Glencoe-Silver Lake quarterback Landon Stifter throughout and forcing two turnovers.
Senior defensive back Kaden Butler set up the Tigers’ third score of the game when he picked off a Stifter pass and returned it inside the 20. Butler’s interception came as Stifter was hit as he threw.
Glencoe-Silver Lake rallied briefly in the third, getting a 30-yard touchdown run from Braxton Streich with 7:19 to play in the quarter. After the two-point conversion, Hutchinson’s lead was down to 30-8.
That didn’t last long, however, as Verhasselt added his fourth touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run with 2:53 to go in the third. Then, three minutes into the fourth, Verhasselt wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard scoring run.
Hutchinson travels to Delano for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.