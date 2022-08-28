Hutchinson launched its defense of the Minnesota State High School League Class AAAA title with a 46-0 win over St. Cloud Apoloo Thursday at S.R. Knutson Field.

“It was a great outcome,” Tigers coach Andy Rostberg said. “Was it a-typical? No, I think there was a little bit of sloppy play, but, I think there was a lot of improvement from the first quarter through to the fourth quarter. Whenever you can pitch a shutout, you’ve got to be happy with that. Our defense played really well.”

