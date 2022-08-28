Hutchinson launched its defense of the Minnesota State High School League Class AAAA title with a 46-0 win over St. Cloud Apoloo Thursday at S.R. Knutson Field.
“It was a great outcome,” Tigers coach Andy Rostberg said. “Was it a-typical? No, I think there was a little bit of sloppy play, but, I think there was a lot of improvement from the first quarter through to the fourth quarter. Whenever you can pitch a shutout, you’ve got to be happy with that. Our defense played really well.”
Senior fullback A.J. Ladwig opened the scoring for Hutchinson in the first quarter, scoring on touchdown runs from the 9- and 15-yard lines. Senior running back Levi Teetzel tacked on two-point conversion runs for each, and the Tigers were up 16-0.
In the second quarter, senior Alex Elliot rumbled into the end zone from 2 yards out. Teetzel again tacked on the conversion on the ground, and the route was on for the Tigers.
And Elliot wasn’t finished. On an Apollo fourth-and-14 from inside their own 15-yard line, the Golden Gophers commit crashed the Eagles’ backfield, laying out block a punt attempt by Apollo’s Anthony Hoagland. Elliot swatted the ball back into the Eagles end zone, where Ladwig downed it for his third touchdown of the evening. This time, junior quarterback Logan Butler went up top to senior tight end Andy Prieve for the two-point conversion, and the lead was extended, 32-0.
In the third quarter for Hutchinson, Teetzel took a pitch from Butler on a sweep to the left, and scampered 70 yards for a touchdown to add to his total of 98 yards rushing on the night. Ladwig dove in for the conversion, and Hutchinson put the hammer down, 40-0.
“It was just a little sweep outside, and Levi made a great cut,” Rostberg said of the run. “He hurdled one guy, and has that great speed to put the juice into us to start the second half.”
Junior fullback Carter Verhasselt got in on the scoring to close out offense for both teams in the third, taking the handoff from Butler from 1 yard out. The two-point conversion pass failed, but the clock rolled through the fourth quarter, as neither team scored.
Hutchinson’s offense outgained Apollo, 347 yards to 72. Hutchinson’s defense made two interceptions and recovered one Apollo fumble.
Butler had 118 yards passing on the night, completing 71.4% of his passes.
Elliot led the Tiger defense with one sack and three tackles, one for a loss, along with senior linebacker Dylan Wigern, who had 6 1/2 tackles.
Junior defensive lineman Andrew Soderlund had the highlight of the night, with an impressive quarterback sack, late in the game.
In one of the few categories they didn’t shine, the Tigers were 2-for-9 on third down conversions. But Apollo didn’t fare any better, being shut out on 11 tries.
“We’re going to celebrate the win, come back on Monday, and try to get better,” Rostberg said. “Our seniors … and our underclassmen who are veterans from last year, they can help a lot of kids that tonight was their first night ever. They can be the calming force to that initial adrenaline rush.”
Hutchinson travels to Alexandria Friday for a non-conference clash at 7 p.m.