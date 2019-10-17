The field conditions were poor to say the least. It was a mud fest, players were slipping and sliding all game.
That didn’t stop the Tigers from earning another dominant victory, this time beating the Willmar Cardinals 44-7 in Willmar. The victory secured another perfect regular season and back-to-back North Central White District championships.
The Tigers dominated in their usual fashion, a strong run game and an aggressive defense. Hutch racked up 421 yards on 57 carries, and the defense held Willmar to 169 yards and created two turnovers, including an interception by Tyler Schiller that was returned 49 yards for a touchdown.
“You look at the scoreboard and think, ‘Boy, we must have done a lot of things well,’” Rostberg said. “Well we did, but we also have areas of improvement to work on.”
Mitchell Piehl had another nice game for the Tigers, running for 139 yards on seven carries. Tyer Schiller also had 90 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Russell Corrigan and Ty Glaser each ran for two touchdowns.
Hutch rises to No. 1
Rostberg is pleased with winning a district championship and having won 16 straight regular season games. But he understands that the real work begins now, especially after the results of last season.
“Our goal is to get on the shortlist,” Rostberg said. “We always say the section tournament is our second season and keep moving from there. We’re happy with the win, but that wasn’t the goal, it was one of them, but not the main goal.”
The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, and they were also recently rated No. 1 in the state. The same was true last season when Hutch had its season cut short in a 48-20 loss to Waseca in the section semifinals. A disappointing ending for sure, but Rostberg thinks that the players who played last season have some unfinished business.
“I would think the players that played in that game last year probably don’t want that taste in their mouth after that,” he said. “You just can’t take anything for granted, you got to go out and play your best game. As you go on through the fall, the teams get better and better and the margin for error gets smaller and smaller. “
Hutchinson has a bye Tuesday and will face the winner between Mankato East and St. Peter at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at S.R. Knutson Field. Rostberg believes Mankato East has the advantage over St. Peter due to the tougher district it plays in.
“We’ve played Mankato East a few times in the section,” Rostberg said, “They usually give us a tough game. They were always really talented and well-coached, so it’ll be interesting to go watch that game on Tuesday and see what kind of club they have.”
On the other side of the bracket, Jordan and New Ulm play Tuesday, and the winner faces Marshall, the No. 2 seed, Saturday. Marshall is heavily favored after it defeated Jordan 42-0 this past week.
While fans can look ahead to the possible section championship matchup, the Tigers don’t have that luxury.
“We’re concentrating on the winner of Mankato East and St. Peter, and just taking it one game at a time,” Rostberg said.
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 7 (Oct. 16)
Hutch ….. 8 22 6 8
Willmar … 0 0 7 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Tyler Schiller 6 run (Ethan Beffert pass from Russell Corrigan)
Second Quarter
H—Corrigan 7 run (run failed)
H—Ty Glaser 6 run (Schiller run)
H—Schiller 49 interception return (Mitchell Piehl run)
Third Quarter
W—Ethan Roux 11 pass from Ashton Gregory (LaBlue Moo kick)
H—Corrigan 3 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
H—Glaser 1 run (Glaser run)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 57-421; Willmar: 27-79
Passing yards — Hutch: 2/4-21; Willmar: 8/23-90
Total offense — Hutch: 442; Willmar: 169
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 2-4-21-0-0
Rushing: Corrigan 15-62, Schiller 13-90, Hayden Jensen 5-34, Piehl 7-139, Glaser 12-65, Kaleb McGill 2-9, Payton Jepsen 3-22
Receiving: Schiller 1-3, Beffert 1-18
Interception: Schiller 1
Fumble recovery: Jordan Titus 1