Any time you shut a team out, it’s been a good game on defense. But when you do it in the state quarterfinals, that’s something special.
The Hutchinson football team routed Simley 40-0 Thursday at Hopkins High School in the first round of the Class AAAA State Tournament. That means the Tigers are moving on to play Orono at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It’s a great win,” Aaron Elliott said. “We’ve worked so hard for this. We’ve dreamt about this. We knew we wanted to make it to the Bank, we knew that we wanted to go all the way, we knew that we could. So it’s amazing just to do it and do it so well and have everybody work so hard.”
As snow fell throughout the night, Simley had a hard time holding onto the ball early. Every time it looked like the Spartans might be driving, they’d lose a fumble and give the Tigers the ball. It happened on Simley’s first three possessions at Hutch’s 47-yard line, Hutch’s 33-yard line, and Hutch’s 29-yard line. Elliott recovered two of the fumbles and Logan Hoppe grabbed the other.
“That was the key, getting those turnovers, being sharp, doing our job, and that’s just what caused a great win,” Elliott said.
The Tigers took advantage of the miscues to build a 16-0 lead in the first half, and they did it mostly without their star running back, Levi Teetzel.
Teetzel, whose 319 yards in the section final last week was the second most yards in a game in team history (Nathan Swift ran for 352 yards in 2003), injured his leg on Hutch’s first drive.
In his place, rushers AJ Ladwig and Alex Elliott took over. Not only did they not miss a beat running the ball, the Tigers didn’t throw a pass or punt the entire night. In fact, they scored on five of their seven offensive possessions, including three straight scores in the second half to run out the clock.
“We’ve got good backs,” Hutchinson head coach Andy Rostberg said. “AJ Ladwig at fullback, he’s a good, quick runner, hard runner. And Alex Elliott came in and did a nice job. Our offensive line blocked, and Colin at quarterback did a nice job when need be. He had some big runs for us. When you get that run game, you can demoralize people a little bit and they just kind of throw their hands up and don’t know what to do.”
Ladwig accounted for four of the Tigers’ touchdowns while Elliott punched in the other. Nagel successfully ran in all five 2-point conversions.
While Teetzel’s outlook for the remainder of the season was uncertain Thursday night, and the Tigers were wishing for the best for their teammate, they also stressed the “next-man-up” attitude and were glad they could fill in for their injured friend.
“I love my boy Levi, but in practice you have to keep playing like you’re going to get in there,” Alex Elliott said. “I took it like an opportunity and I decided to get my team this dub (win).”
“That just shows how good our line is,” Ladwig said. “No matter which back is in, we’re still getting the job done and moving the ball. That’s all it came down to.”
That leaves just two games left on the season, and the Tigers will be playing indoors from here on out as the rest of the state tournament is played at U.S. Bank Stadium. In other Class AAAA games, Becker beat Holy Angels 24-7, Kasson-Mantorville beat Fridley 42-7, and Orono beat Grand Rapids 22-19.
Becker and Kasson-Mantorville play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, while Hutch faces Orono the next day. The Tigers and Spartans are familiar rivals from their time together in the Wright County Conference, but the last time they played was 2014.
Looking at Orono’s record, you might wonder how they made it to state. The Spartans were 2-6 in the regular season, but all but one of those losses was to a 5A school. They also defeated the Holy Angels earlier in the year, another state qualifier.
In the playoffs Orono edged out Delano and Mound Westonka by one point each, then beat Princeton 36-27 in the finals. After another narrow win in their state opener, the Spartans clearly know how to keep games close, so the Tigers won’t be able to take their semifinal opponent lightly.
Hutchinson 40, Simley 0 (Nov. 11)
Simley … 0 0 0 0
Hutchinson … 8 8 16 8
First Quarter
H—AJ Ladwig 2 run (Colin Nagel run)
Second Quarter
H—Ladwig 2 run (Nagel run)
Third Quarter
H—Alex Elliott 35 run (Nagel run)
H—Ladwig 5 run (Nagel run)
Fourth Quarter
H—Ladwig 3 run (Nagel run)