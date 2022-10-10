Second-ranked Hutchinson took its show on the road Friday, and it’s a sure bet Big Lake does not want an encore.
The Tigers, 4-1 overall, took control from the opening whistle, pummeling winless Big Lake 68-0.
Junior quarterback Logan Butler went over the top to senior tight end Kyle Schumann from 16 yards out to cap Hutchinson’s opening possession. Senior Alex Elliott added the conversion on the ground, and Hutchinson was up 8-0.
Senior fullback A.J. Ladwig went off right tackle from 32 yards out with 3:45 remaining in the first quarter on the Tigers’ second possession, as the defense showed it wouldn’t relent. The conversion was unsuccessful and Hutchinson led 14-0.
The aforementioned Hutchinson defense did it’s own scoring with 1:02 left in the first, when senior defensive tackle A.J. Mallak took credit for two points on the board, forcing a safety against Big Lake.
Ladwig intercepted a Big Lake pass from the middle linebacker position on Big Lake’s ensuing series, and returned it 33 yards for the score. Senior running back Levi Teetzel converted, and the rout was on, 24-0 with 10:06 remaining in the second quarter.
Ladwig scored off left tackle from 30 yards, and Teetzel again converted on the Tigers next series, and it was Hutchinson 32, Big Lake 0, with 4:36 remaining before halftime.
In the third quarter, after another Ladwig score, Butler aired it out again, this time from 10 yards out to junior tight end Andrew Lipke, and the score was 44-0.
Sophomore receiver Nathan Thode struck gold on a pass from Butler, scoring from 9 yards out with 3:46 remaining in the third, as Coach Andy Rostberg started working the underclassmen into the game. The Butler-Thode duo are on track for success in 2023, as the Tigers were up 50-0.
Sophomore Davontey Parker got his shot and made it count, scoring from the tailback position from 26 yards out with 1:55 left in the third. It was Hutchinson 56, Big Lake 0.
In the fourth, Parker wasn’t letting up, this time scoring on a 7-yard run after Hutchinson junior defensive end Ethan Lenz recovered a Big Lake fumble at midfield.
Sophomore Eli Croatt capped the night for the Tigers, scoring from 1 yard out, and the final score was Hutchinson 68, Big Lake 0.
Butler finished the night 8-for-11 passing for 185 yards and a 154.4 rating.
Ladwig led Hutchinson on the ground, gaining 69 yards and scoring three times. Croatt, Teetzel, and Parker equally contributed, along with Elliott and junior Carter Verhasselt and sophomore Manny Pearce. The Hutchinson running back room combined for 264 yards and six touchdowns.
Hutchinson returns home to meet Delano, 3-4 overall, at 7 p.m. Friday.