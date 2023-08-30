One season removed from a runner-up finish in the state playoffs, Hutchinson enters the 2023 football season with familiar expectations.
“(Our) goals are always to win the district/section/state,” said Coach Andy Rostberg, who’s entering his 25th season leading the program, now closing in on his father and coaching predecessor Grady Rostberg, who led Hutchinson for 29 years.
It’s that simple for the program, which has six state championships to its credit — in 1983, 1984, 1998, 2012, 2013 and 2021. The Tigers were oh-so-close to adding title No. 7 last season, compiling an 11-1 mark on the way to the Class AAAA championship game before falling to Simley 34-24.
While it seems Hutchinson rarely rebuilds, it simply reloads, this year’s team enters the season looking to fill a number of holes created by graduation.
“Defensively, we lost everyone in our front six,” Rostberg said. “Offensively we lost our stable of running backs, as well as the left side of our offensive line.”
Those are significant losses, to be sure. But the Tigers also return a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball.
Leading the way on offense will be senior quarterback Logan Butler, who threw for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Though he wasn’t exactly slinging the ball all over the field, Butler was efficient when called upon in the aerial game, completing 59.6% (53-89) of his passes.
With Butler back, as well as a couple of returning receiving targets — tight end Andrew Lipke and wide receiver Charlie Renner — Rostberg said he expects the passing attack to be a strength this season. Renner led the Tigers with 14 catches for 454 yards — an eye-popping yards-per-catch average of 32.4 last season. He also scored two touchdowns and three two-point conversions. Lipke, meanwhile, had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to those skill positions, two offensive line regulars return from last season, right guard Bennett Neppl and left tackle Anton Kadlec. Finding the rest of members of that line will be a key to developing the running game especially. Some who are expected to contribute on the line are Larkin Kurth and Jackson Servaty.
The big and powerful line last season helped Hutchinson rack up 4,698 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns on the ground. The main ball carriers in that backfield — Levi Teetzel (228 carries, 2,093 rushing yards) and AJ Ladwig (211-1,555) — graduated.
Some others are back, however, including Carter Verhasselt, who had 41 carries and 298 yards, Eli Croatt (28-124) and Davontey Parker (19-120).
Defensively, the Tigers will be led by three returnees in the secondary, safeties Nathan Thode and Renner, and cornerback Manny Pearce. Verhasselt also returns at a linebacker spot.
Parker Peterson, Davontey Parker, Ethan Lenz and Croatt are expected to see time at linebacker. Contributors on the defensive line could include Conner Kurth and Conner Wilde, as well as nose guard Kasson Rolling. Newcomer Kaden Butler could also see time at cornerback on defense and wide receiver on offense.