Playing both football and hockey will definitely not be the same as last year for Hutchinson’s Tristan Hoppe as a result of a global pandemic, but all is not lost.
As a junior, Hoppe played at two major state tournament venues, the U.S. Bank football stadium when Hutchinson advanced to the state Class 4A semifinals last fall, and at the Xcel Energy Center when boys hockey also made it to state.
This year, because of COVID-19, an abbreviated six-game high school football season will start Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Cloud Tech. It will end with a brief sectional playoff, as it was recently announced last week that fall sports will not have state tournaments.
When Hoppe, a senior captain, learned he would return to football, he said, “I was supper pumped because I was pretty sad that we were not going to have football. At first it was really disappointing, but at the same time there is nothing you can do about it.”
Hoppe won’t have another chance at playing in two state tournaments like last year. Last season the linebacker led the Tigers in tackles with 77. He plays at tight end on offense and has been on varsity since his freshman year.
“I wanted to go back to the Bank and get a ring,” Hoppe said about playing in the Vikings stadium. “It was awesome and indescribable going in there with your whole town behind you.”
In hockey Hoppe plays on defense. He said playing at the Xcel Energy Center at state was crazy with a great fan atmosphere. He adds, “I don’t think there will be a state tourney this year. Being safe is more important, but at the same time, it kind of sucks.”
Football season had been put on hold until the spring, but it was decided to play in October-November.
“We were happy that the boys would have some normalcy back in their lives,” said coach Andy Rostberg. “We feel very safe having football back in play. The state high school league has been in contact with many health organizations and they say it's safe to return to play.”
Rostberg said Hutchinson football numbers are as high as they have been in a while with great numbers at all levels. After practicing for three weeks, he says the varsity is certainly ready to go.
Last season the Tigers finished 11-1, going 8-0 in the regular season, winning two section playoff games by a combined score of 88-28, and losing to SMB 22-16 at state.
The offense graduated some key offensive weapons, including standout quarterback Russell Corrigan and running back Tyler Schiller. The two accounted for 1,401 rushing yards.
Taking over under center will be junior Colin Nagel, who will direct a run-oriented attack as usual with some play-action passing. Other quarterbacks are Devon Verhasselt and Sam Starke.
Returning in the offensive backfield are running backs Ty Glaser, Mitchell Piehl, Zeke Crosby, Hoppe, Nolan Prokesch and Riley Gill. Sam Rensch returns at wide receiver and Hoppe at tight end. Linemen back include Simon Boersma, Matthew Olberg and Jordan Titus
“On defense, our secondary is our most veteran bunch, so the most pressure will be put on them,” said Rostberg. “Our defensive line is very inexperienced.”
Hoppe and Aaron Elliot return as linebackers. Defensive backs with experience are Rensch, Verhasselt, Billy Marquardt, Cosby, Alex Elliott, Levi Teetzel, Starke and Tate Renning.
Titus is a senior captain who will play on both the offensive and defensive lines at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds. He joined the lacrosse club team for the first time to have something to do this fall when football was first postponed. He played two games before going back to football.
“It felt really good to get a chance to play football again,” said Titus. “It was a relief, because spring season would have been up in the air with weather conditions. Plus, I also take part in track.”
Titus also wanted another chance at capturing a state title after finishing one win short of playing for the crown last year.
“It was a tough loss, but all you can do is bounce back and work hard,” said Titus. “We lost some really big pieces, but we are bringing back a lot of vital guys as well. It looks like it will be a really good year.”
In the off-season, Titus said players did a lot of weight lifting early in the day and speed and agility work later in the day. Players worked in small groups of four or five, trying to be COVID friendly.
“Our strength will be our defense holding us together,” adds Titus. “Our offense will be a little more developing in terms of our play style. We have a lot of players stepping into new rolls. I think we can be an overall solid team once we get on the same page.”