HOW TO WATCH THE GAMES

Like all outdoor sports this fall, the Minnesota State High School League has limited football games to just 250 spectators. Hutchinson Activities Director Thayne Johnson said the district came to an agreement where tickets will be split up among teams, with about 150 going to the home team and 100 going to away team. From there, it's up to each school to determine how to divvy up its share of the tickets.

"Our priority is going to be our varsity roster kids," Johnson said. "Coach (Andy) Rostberg let me know he's going to put 50 kids on the (varsity) roster, so for away games each kid is going to get two passes, and for home games kids will get three."

Johnson said the activities department is developing a Google form that the families of the players will have access to. Through this form, the families will be able to sign up for how every many tickets they want for each game.

Ticket sales will all be done in advance. Parents or students will have to bring their payments to the activities department, and then they'll receive their passes.

"The money is all exchanged right there, so come game night we can just keep people moving through and avoiding the long lines and that kind of stuff," Johnson said.

For those who can't get tickets but will still want to watch the games, Johnson said he is working on developing a live stream option for people to watch online, and he's also contacted the Hutchinson Community Video Network about possibly broadcasting home games.

Stay tuned to hutchinsonleader.com for updates on how to watch games.