The Hutchinson football team is no stranger to playing games in November.
In a normal year, this is about the time the Tigers would be competing for a section championship. But as we’ve heard many times and was evident by the limited number of fans during Friday night’s tilt against the Becker Bulldogs, 2020 is not a normal year.
What will seem normal to Tigers fans, however, was the outcome as Hutchinson beat the Bulldogs 20-7 for a win that was even closer than the final score suggests.
“Whenever it’s Hutch/Becker, it’s usually a packed house,” Hutch coach Andy Rostberg said. “It wasn’t tonight, but it was a really good, typical Hutch/Becker game.”
What was so typical about it? For starters, both defenses came to play. Although the teams were able to move the chains and grind out long possessions, neither was able to score through most of the first half.
Hutchinson’s first two possessions ended with a fumble on the Becker 30-yard line and a punt. Becker also punted its first possession, then gave up a big turnover as Mitchell Piehl intercepted a pass at the goal line.
“I had the guy man, I was just following, I see the quarterback roll out and it was right there for me to grab,” Piehl said about the crucial pick.
On their third possession of the game, the Tigers finally found pay dirt. Starting from Becker’s 35-yard line after a bad punt, Hutchinson scored the first points on a 6-yard run from Colin Nagel with 1:45 left in the half.
Before the touchdown run, however, Nagel also reeled off a big 12-yard rush on a crucial third-and-13 play to help the Tigers convert on fourth down and keep the drive alive.
Nagel had several other big runs in the game, including a 22-yard scamper that led to points in the third quarter, and another 24-yard run to keep a drive alive and score in the fourth quarter.
“Big props to the offensive line, they did a good job this weekend,” Nagel said.
Rostberg and the Tigers felt good going into the half with an 8-0 lead, especially considering how well both defenses had played.
“We knew points would be at a premium and hard to come by tonight, and they were for both teams,” Rostberg said. “Going in, I told the players, ‘You know what, it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s 0-0 at the half, 0-0 after three.’ I’m glad it wasn’t.”
The scoring didn’t get easier in the third quarter. Hutchinson started the half with the ball but punted it away. Then the Tigers caught a break when Becker’s punter accidentally put his knee down while wrangling a wayward snap, giving Hutch the ball on the Becker 45-yard line.
The Tigers ran it in to make it a 14-0 game with less than two minutes in the third quarter, but Becker answered with an 85-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kick off for their only points of the game.
With their lead swiftly cut in half, the Tigers got the ball back and pounded away again, leading to their third and final TD of the night. From there, Hutchinson’s Carson Pink recovered a fumble, to end one Becker drive, then he had a big sack that helped the Tigers turn Becker over on downs in their final possession of the game.
“Our defense played really well. We got a big pick deep down in there on the goal line, made enough stops, just had the one return that they scored on,” Rostberg said.
With the victory, Hutchinson improved to 4-1 on the season and got back in the win column after last week’s loss to the Willmar Cardinals. The Tigers have one more game in the regular season, if you can call it regular, when they travel to Monticello to face Rocori at 5 p.m. Thursday. After that, section playoffs begin.
Although Hutchinson won’t be playing for a state title — the Minnesota State High School League has said there will be no state tournament this year — the Tigers are no less driven to success than they are any other year.
“Our goal is always to win out and go undefeated in the season, no matter who we play or what the circumstances are,” Piehl said. “Hopefully, with that we’ll be rewarded in some way. That’s all we can do.”
Hutchinson 28, Becker 7 (Nov. 6)
Becker ………. 0 0 7 0
Hutchinson … 8 6 6 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
No points
Second Quarter
H—Colin Nagel 6 run (Nagel pass to Tristan Hoppe) 1:45
Third Quarter
H—Hoppe 4 run (run failed) 1:50
B—Lukas Paulson 85 run (kick good) 1:38
Fourth Quarter
H—Nagel 5 run (pass failed) 10:42