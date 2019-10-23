The Hutchinson football team’s opponent in its Section 2AAAA semifinal is set. Mankato East defeated St. Peter 36-14 Tuesday night and will take on the Tigers at 3 p.m. Saturday, at S.R. Knutson Field in Hutchinson
On the other side of the playoff bracket, Jordan defeated New Ulm 49-14 and will play Marshall Saturday in the other semifinal game.
No team should take anyone lightly, especially in sections, but Saturday’s game against Mankato East is one that Hutchinson has to win. A victory would likely set up a final featuring two undefeated teams, the Hutch Tigers vs. the Marshall Tigers.
On the year, Mankato East has only one victory against a team with a record better than .500, while the Tigers have beaten three teams above .500. Hutchinson was upset in last year’s section semifinal against Waseca, though, so the team knows it must be ready to play.