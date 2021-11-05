Faribault started out fast and furious Friday night in the Section 2AAAA championship, but Hutchinson’s defense held the line while its offense wore the Falcons out for a 46-12 win to claim the Tigers’ 24th section title in school history.
“It feels amazing,” junior lineman Logan Hoppe said. “It was a great team effort.”
“It feels great,” junior running back Levi Teetzel said. “Everyone coming out made it really important.”
Despite a blowout score by the end of the game, Faribault put up a fight well into the third quarter at S.R. Knutson Field. Hutch only led 16-6 at halftime, but the Tigers’ defense made some big stops and beat the Falcons 3-0 in turnovers, while Faribault’s defense tired out and allowed Hutch to score 22 unanswered points to end the game.
“We got three turnovers on them and we didn’t turn it over and had one motion penalty, so we played pretty clean,” head coach Andy Rostberg said. “Defensively, those two stops early (were important), and the turnovers … and we didn’t punt the whole night.”
The first half of the game flew by with each team getting just three offensive possessions. The Falcons, on their first two drives, marched down the field with ease before the Tigers stiffened up.
On the first drive, Faribault chewed up more than half of the first quarter on 14 plays and took the ball all the way down to Hutch’s 15-yard line. But on their 15th play, Falcons quarterback Hunter Nelson pitched the ball to his running back who wasn’t looking, and Hutch’s Kyle Schumann snatched it up for the first fumble recovery of the night.
Faribault’s second possession was similar. The Falcons took the ball from their own 36-yard line down to Hutch’s red zone on 11 plays. Facing fourth-and-four from Hutch’s 7-yard line, Nelson connected with a receiver but fell one yard short, turning the ball over on downs at Hutch’s 4-yard line.
While Faribault struggled to punch the ball into the end zone, Hutchinson excelled. The Tigers scored on all but two of their possessions, which were at the end of each half.
“Our offense was on point tonight,” Rostberg said. “We were running the ball, I don’t know what we rushed for, but a lot. Our offensive line blocked well and all the backs that got in there ran hard.”
After Schumann’s fumble recovery in the first quarter, the Tigers took over at their own 26-yard line and a reverse play from Teetzel to Mitchell Piehl went for 28 yards, followed by a 43-yard touchdown run by Teetzel. On the Tigers’ second drive starting at their own 4-yard line, Teetzel broke away for an 83-yard run. He was tackled at the 1-yard line, and Colin Nagel dove in for the second score of the night.
“You can just tell the energy switches,” Schumann said about Hutch’s defensive stands in the red zone, followed by Tiger touchdowns. “You get the momentum, our offense goes down and drives, and it just crushes them over and over and it wore them down.”
The Falcons continued to battle, and on their third try they finally broke the plane for their first points of the night.
The Tigers started the second half with the ball and a 10-point lead and quickly added to it. On Hutch’s only pass of the night, Nagel hit Charlie Renner for a 40-yard play, and then Teetzel finished it off with a five-yard touchdown run.
Faribault continued to hang with the Tigers through the third quarter, scoring its second and final touchdown of the night to make it a 24-12 game, but from that point on Hutchinson took control.
Teetzel capped off Hutch’s fifth drive with a 29-yard touchdown, and the Tigers quickly got the ball back after another fumble recovery by Mitchell Piehl. Taking over from Faribault’s 38-yard line, Hutch pummeled its way to the end zone for a one-yard score by Nagel.
Faribault’s collapse continued on its next drive as a snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and Schumann snatched up his second fumble recovery of the night. That set up another touchdown drive for the Tigers, capped off with a five-yard run by Teetzel for the final points of the game.
“We tried to wear them out as much as we can,” Hoppe said. “They’re playing both ways, we just had to wear them out.”
While the defense did its part, Hutchinson’s offense was spectacular, especially Teetzel, who ran for four touchdowns and what coaches estimated was more than 300 yards. Final rushing stats were not yet available.
“He opened the door to greatness tonight,” Rostberg said. “He opened the door and let’er out tonight, because he was pretty great tonight. He broke a lot of tackles, held on to the ball, didn’t fumble, he’s hard for people to handle when he runs like that and our line blocks like that.”
“I’ve got to shout out my O-line,” Teetzel said. “If it wasn’t for them, it would be nothing. It’s all on them, hard work in the trenches.”
While they celebrated Friday night, the Tigers will have less than a week to savor this victory. Their state quarterfinal game is 6 p.m. Thursday at Hopkins High School. They’ll face the Section 3AAAA champion, which will be either be Hill-Murray or Simley. They play Saturday night.
The rest of the Class AAAA state tournament is set. On the far side of the bracket, Hutch’s district rival and the No. 1-ranked team, Becker, plays the Academy of Holy Angels and Fridley plays Kasson-Mantorville. On Hutch’s side of the bracket, Grand Rapids and the Tigers’ old conference rival, Orono, will face off in the other quarterfinal.
Hutchinson 47, Chisago Lakes 14 (Oct. 15)
Faribault … 0 6 6 0
Hutchinson … 8 8 14 16
First Quarter
H—Levi Teetzel 43 run (Teetzel run)
Second Quarter
H—Colin Nagel 1 run (Teetzel run)
F—Elijah Hammonds 11 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
H—Teetzel 5 run (Nagel pass to Sam Rensch)
F—Hunter Nelson 1 run (pass fail)
H—Teetzel 29 run (fun fail)
Fourth Quarter
H—Nagel 1 run (Nagel run)
H—Teetzel 5 run (Nagel run)