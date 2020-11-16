The Hutchinson football team is heading into the Section 2AAAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but not the way it wanted to after a 28-8 loss to Rocori last week.
It was the second loss of the season for the Tigers, who finished the year with a 4-2 overall record and third in the North Central White District. Rocori won the district title with an undefeated record.
The Tigers were held scoreless until the final 20 seconds of the game when Alex Elliott scored on a 19-yard run. Rocori dominated the first three quarters, building a 21-point lead in the first half. The Spartans also racked up 349 total yards of offense and held Hutchinson to just 164 yards.
The Tigers have a little more than a week to shake off the loss and prepare for playoffs as they’ll host either Mankato East or New Ulm at 3 p.m. Saturday, at S.R. Knutson Field in Hutchinson. Mankato East and New Ulm were scheduled to play Tuesday night.
The winner of Saturday’s game moves on to the section championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Win or lose, that will be the final game of the season as the Minnesota State High School League has said there will be no state tournament this year due to COVID-19.
Rocori 28, Hutchinson 8 (Nov. 6)
Hutchinson … 0 0 0 8
Rocori ………. 7 14 7 0
First Quarter
R—Camdyn Bauer 25 pass to Luke Humbert (Johnson kick) 1:37
Second Quarter
R—Bauer 8 pass to Drew Schneider (Johnson kick) 10:19
R—Brady Linn 13 run (Johnson kick) 1:25
Third Quarter
R—Bauer 6 run (Johnson kick) 5:47
Fourth Quarter
H—Alex Elliott 19 run (Elliott run) 0:20
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 37-162; Rocori: 33-203
Passing yards — Hutch: 1-6; Rocori: 11-146
Total offense — Hutch: 164; Rocori: 349
Individual stats
Passing: Colin Nagel 1-6–2-0-1
Rushing: Mitchell Piehl 13-59, Ty Glaser 6-30, Nagel 10-26, Riley Gill 1-4, Alex Elliott 2-21, Levi Teetzel 1-3
Receiving: Sam Rensch 1-6
Tackles: Tristan Hoppe 8, Aaron Elliott 5, Riley Anderson 2, Alex Elliott 3, Logan Hoppe 3, Devon Verhasselt 3, Zeke Cosby 2, Carson Pink 5, Teetzel 1, Billy Marquardt 3, Kyle Schumann 1, Piehl 2, Matthew Olberg 4, Rensch 3
Fumble recovery: Hoppe 1