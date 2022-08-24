It’s another season of high expectations for the Hutchinson football team.
MaxPreps ranks Hutchinson third in its Top 25 preseason poll among all teams in the state.
That’s no surprise. After all, the Tigers are coming off a 12-1 campaign in which they claimed the Minnesota State High School League Class 4A championship.
That state title, claimed at U.S. Bank Stadium last November, was the third for head coach Andy Rostberg, tying his father and former Tigers coach Grady Rostberg, and giving Hutchinson six state championships.
It’s a new season with many new faces, but the Hutchinson football tradition sets the bar high for every new season.
“We have many kids competing for playing time,” coach Andy Rostberg said of this year’s team. “Our strengths are experience and our speed, but we need to work on our kicking game. Our goals each year are to be as competitive as we can and prepare the team to go on a post-season run.”
This year’s squad will be led by co-captains Levi Teetzel, Logan Hoppe, and A.J. Ladwig. Senior Alex Elliot, who has committed to play for the University of Minnesota next fall, returns at linebacker.
Teetzel was one of Hutchinson’s big threats in the backfield last season, rushing for 319 yards on 23 carries to lead the Tigers to a win over Faribault in the Section 2AAAA championship game. He was injured in the state quarterfinal playoff game, which kept him off the field during the rest of the postseason run, but he’s back ready to play a big role on offense and defense this season.
Elliot stepped into the featured running back role after Teetzel’s injury, and the Tigers’ ground game didn’t miss a beat. Elliot ran for 341 yards and five touchdowns during Hutchinson’s three state playoff games, after carrying the ball 14 times from the fourth game of the regular season through the section championship game.
Ladwig ran for 77 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the state championship game win over Kasson-Mantorville.
Rostberg also highlighted senior offensive tackle Anton Kadlec, wide receiver Charlie Renner, and offensive lineman Dane Thoveson as being key contributors this season.
KARE 11’s Randy Shaver produced a profile on the Rostbergs and Elliot.
The Tigers began practice on Aug. 8 and will open the season at home Thursday against St Cloud Apollo in North Central White conference play. The Eagles went 5-5 in 2021.
Hutchinson will play with heavy hearts as it will be the first home game without stadium announcer and “Voice of the Tigers” Steve Graff who passed away Aug. 13