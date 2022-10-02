The previous week's punch to the gut by Becker was left behind as Hutchinson beat top-ranked Rocori 38-14 Friday at Rostberg Stadium on S.R. Knutson Field.
The win in the culmination to homecoming week festivities saw the Tigers out-gain previously unbeaten Rocori 405 total yards to 171.
“I’m really proud of all the guys, we had a really bad week, last week,” said senior running back Levi Teetzel, who rushed for 211 yards on 28 carries, scoring two touchdowns. “Everyone on this team has a big role. It’s awesome to see everyone come back together, for a really big win.”
Rocori opened the scoring on its opening possession, systematically driving on the Hutchinson defense. Spartans quarterback Jack Spanier hit receiver Hunter Nistler on a short out, and Nistler turned it down 32 yards to Hutchinson’s 3-yard line. Spanier plunged in for the score, but his pass on a two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
Senior fullback A.J. Ladwig plunged from 1-yard out off right tackle for Hutchinson’s first TD of the night, followed by Teetzel’s two-point conversion run, giving the Tigers an 8-6 lead, and they never looked back.
After a nifty 40-yard rush by Teetzel on the Tigers’ second possession, Ladwig again pounded the rock up the gut from 1-yard out, and Teetzel thumped it across the goal line for another two-point conversion. At the end of the first quarter it was Hutchinson 16, Rocori 6.
It wasn’t a night for the Hutchinson offense to air it out though, as junior receiver Charlie Renner was bothered by a lingering leg injury from the Becker game. Coach Andy Rostberg asked quarterback Logan Butler to put it up for Renner, to take a shot.
“He tried in there but he just couldn’t go. So then we went to Plan B. Others had to step up and they sure did, tonight,” Rostberg said.
In the second quarter, with drizzle settling in from the dark sky, Rocori’s Nistler had a Spanier pass ripped from him by the Hutchinson defense at midfield. University of Minnesota commit Alex Elliott fell on the loose ball, and the Tigers took over on their own 47-yard line.
Hutchinson worked its ensuing possession to Rocori’s 5 yard line, where Teetzel took the handoff from Butler and followed a great lead block by Elliott for the score. Teetzel capitalized with another two-point conversion run, as Hutchinson was off to the races with a 24-6 lead, at the half.
Teetzel opened Hutchinson’s first possession of the second half with his second TD of the night, but was stopped on his two-point attempt as Hutchinson went up 30-6.
In the fourth quarter, Ladwig put it on ice with a run from 1 yard out for Hutchinson, and Teetzel followed it up with two more points , as the Tigers ended the night with the final score 38-14.
Elliott finished the night on defense with four tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Senior Kyle Schumann was credited with three tackles and one sack, while senior defensive tackle AJ Mallak is credited with two tackles for loss.
“I’m really proud of the kids. Rocori, they were the #1 team in the state,” Rostberg said. “They were undefeated and our defense was just on point tonight. We beat ’em up pretty good in there.”
Rostberg pointed to Elliott’s interception of Spanier in the third quarter that broke Rocori’s back. “You know, they were still hanging around,” the coach said. “But Alex got that and it kind of ended it, for ’em. It was a great team effort, bouncing back after a loss (to Becker).
“James (Herberg, Rocori head coach) and the Rocori coaching staff coach their kids up the right way, and we try to do the same,” Rostberg continued. “It was a hard hittin’ game, there was some big-time hittin’, goin’ on.”
That hard hitting meant the Tigers, 4-1, would use the weekend for recovery.
“We’re a little banged up. We’re going to enjoy this one then come to work on Monday,” Rostberg said.
Hutchinson travels to Big Lake, 0-5 overall, at 7 p.m. Friday.